Zack Snyder Explains What Additional Footage Will Be In His 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is among the most hyped upcoming projects. The director has also shot some additional footage in 2020. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know about what the new version has to offer them. Now Snyder provided details about unseen and new sequences in his JL.

Zack Snyder clarifies what additional footage will be in his 'Justice League'

In a recent conversation with ComicBook Debate on YouTube, Zack Snyder provided details on additional footage in Justice League. He said that a “very small portion” of the movie is the new stuff that he shot in 2020. The filmmaker explained that around 80 per cent of the film has never been seen by anyone, visual effects-wise, and that is not even including the scenes that the audiences have never seen that do not have visual effects. He stated that it is really exciting, and he cannot wait for everyone to experience this “giant-scale adventure” the way he intended everyone to experience it.

Zack Snyder clarified that there are like two scenes that he has added in the upcoming Justice League. He mentioned that one bit is which he had really sort of hoped to shoot during the post-production of the original film but never got the chance to, and then the other one is a scene with Jared Leto. It is a whole little sequence with him as the Joker. He explained that the rest of the four hours of Zack Snyder’s Justice League are actually just what he had previously shot. The filmmaker disclosed that the truth is he was in a struggle with the studio to release his version. He asserted that the team had a lot of stuff they had to do and make the original cut funny, and all.

Snyder asserted that at the same time he just kept doing his thing in a subversive way so he would have, what he believed would be closer to what he wanted to do without any influence. He always tries to shoot a project in a way that he feels is right. The filmmaker noted that putting the movie back together was like an archaeologist, pulling all the pieces. He revealed that it includes what he had, what he shot, and what would never have seen the light of day even though he had shot it.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will include popular DC Comics baddie, Darkseid, along with several new elements. It is expected to be a four-hour-long miniseries, which can also be viewed as a whole entity. The project is expected to premiere on HBO Max in March 2021. An official release date is yet to be announced.

