Harry Potter Makers' Film 'The Secret Garden' To Release On January 8, 2021 In India

The Harry Potter series entertained a huge audience globally for more than a decade. The makers of the Harry Potter series are making a comeback with the film The Secret Garden. The trailer of the film was released earlier this year. The Secret Garden's release date was recently revealed. Here's everything you need to know about the film produced by Harry Potter's producers.

Harry Potter's makers' film The Secret Garden release date

The makers of Harry Potter have produced a new magical film called The Secret Garden. The film is an adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic 1910 novel by the same name. The film is produced by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child writer Jack Thorne and David Heyman who also produced the Paddington films. The film is set in 1947 shortly after World War 2 and during the partition in India. Recently, film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that the film will release on January 8, 2020, in Indian cinemas.

The Secret Garden is directed by Marc Munden who is also known for directing the popular film Utopia. The trailer was released in March 2020 and received a huge response because of the magical scenes similar to those in Harry Potter. The plot revolves around an orphan girl who is sent to live with her uncle and her handicapped cousin. Soon, she discovers a magical garden hidden in his estate Dickon who shows her the garden. The Secret Garden's cast features Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth, and Julie Walters in the lead role. The film's cast also includes Edan Hayhurst and Amir Wilson playing pivotal roles.

The co-producer of the film Rosie Allison told Sun UK that they explored far and wide and filming took them from the North York Moors with its ruined abbeys to the Laburnum Arch and meadow stream of Bodnant Garden in North Wales. After that, they went to the towering tree ferns of Trebah Garden in Cornwall. She also mentioned that they went to the mysterious moss-laden primaeval Puzzlewood in the Forest of Dean to shoot the scenes. She mentioned they shot a few scenes at the hidden terrace gardens of the Iford Manor in Wiltshire. Rosie told them that they took inspiration for filming the movie from existing gardens which looked beautiful like these.

