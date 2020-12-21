Ralph Fiennes' Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Harry Potter' Actor

Quick links:
The famous Harry Potter actor Ralph Fiennes is celebrating his birthday today on 21st December. The English actor has been seen in many prominent roles throughout his career. Some of his famous roles are - Amon Göth in Schindler's List, M in the Bond Movies & Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter Movies. So on the occasion of Ralph Fiennes' Birthday, here's a quiz based on Ralph Fiennes' movies and his life:
Also Read | Anupam Kher shows 'low budget Harry Potter', fans say 'Hogwarts will shut down seeing him'
1) In which year was the actor born?
Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Nene 'goofs' around after Harry Potter marathon with family; See pics
2) In which place was the actor born in?
Also Read | Tom Felton rewatches first 'Harry Potter' film after 20 years, shares emotional reaction
3) In which year did actor debut in the film industry?
Also Read | 'Harry Potter' director Chris Columbus is 'glad' he didn't direct the last two films
4) What year did the film 'Oscar and Lucinda' release?
5) In which movie Ralph Fiennes' Harry Potter film did he make his first appearance?
6) In which film did the actor play the role of Todd Jackson?
7) Ralph likes collecting which one of these items?
8) The film A Bigger Splash by the actor was directed by which director?
9) Which one of these statements have said by Ralph Fiennes as Voldermort?
10) Which character is voiced by the actor in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.