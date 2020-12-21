Ralph Fiennes' Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Harry Potter' Actor

The famous Harry Potter actor Ralph Fiennes is celebrating his birthday today on 21st December. The English actor has been seen in many prominent roles throughout his career. Some of his famous roles are - Amon Göth in Schindler's List, M in the Bond Movies & Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter Movies. So on the occasion of Ralph Fiennes' Birthday, here's a quiz based on Ralph Fiennes' movies and his life:

Ralph Fiennes Quiz - Questions

1) In which year was the actor born?

1972

1962

1968

1967

2) In which place was the actor born in?

England

Scotland

Wales

Ireland

3) In which year did actor debut in the film industry?

1992

1999

1989

1986

4) What year did the film 'Oscar and Lucinda' release?

1992

1999

1989

1997

5) In which movie Ralph Fiennes' Harry Potter film did he make his first appearance?

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

6) In which film did the actor play the role of Todd Jackson?

The Constant Gardener

The White Countess

The Red Dragon

The Good Theif

7) Ralph likes collecting which one of these items?

Coins

Flags

Books

None of the above

8) The film A Bigger Splash by the actor was directed by which director?

Luca Guadagnino

Steven Spielberg

Justin Edgar

Ben Charles Edwards

9) Which one of these statements have said by Ralph Fiennes as Voldermort?

I was ripped from my body, I was less than spirit, less than the meanest ghost... But still, I was alive.

There is no good and evil, there is only power and those too weak to seek it.

Greatness inspires envy, envy engenders spite, spite spawns lies. You must know this, Dumbledore.

All of the above

10) Which character is voiced by the actor in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part?

Alfred Pennyworth

Lex Luthor

Benny

Fin

Ralph Fiennes Trivia & Answers

The actor was born in 1962, which makes him 58 years old now. Ralph Fiennes was born in Ipswich, England. The actor debuted with the film 'Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights' in 1992 'Oscar and Lucinda' released in 1997. The film is 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire'. The film was - 'The White Countess'. Ralph Fiennes likes collecting and reading books. The film was directed by Luca Guadagnino. The answer is all of the above. He voiced - Alfred Pennyworth.

