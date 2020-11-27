'Harry Potter' Director Chris Columbus Is 'glad' He Didn't Direct The Last Two Films

The Harry Potter film series has entertained the audience for over a decade. The 8-film franchise was adapted from JK Rowling's Harry Potter novels and was directed by four different directors. Recently in an interview with Cinema Blend, Chris Columbus who helmed the first two parts of the film spoke about directing The Deathly Hallows I and II. Take a look at what the director had to say about the films directed by David Yates.

Also Read | 'Home Alone' Director Chris Columbus Explains His Issues With The Reboots

Chris Columbus says that he is glad he didn't direct the last two Harry Potter films

The Harry Potter film franchise was directed by four directors namely Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates. Chris kickstarted the Harry Potter movies by directing the first and the second part: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and Chamber of Secrets. He had denied to direct the third film and joined the production team. Recently he mentioned that he wanted to direct the last two The Deathly Hallows film but things didn't turn out the way he wanted to.

Image Credits: Still from The Deathly Hallows part 2

Also Read | 'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Explains Why He Had A "bad Reputation" On Sets

He added that he is extremely glad that he didn't get the opportunity and David Yates directed it. He said that David who directed the 5th and 6th parts decided to stay and do the last two parts. He shares that he loved the last film and maybe it wouldn't have been the same had he directed it. He adds that The Deathly Hallows part II was brilliant.

David Yates work in The Deadly Hallows was critically acclaimed by the fans and the audience. The first part was slow but showed a trio of heroes in their isolation and their hunt for Horcrux while the last part of the Harry Potter movies showed the battle of Hogwarts and the end of Voldemort. The audience had loved the conclusion of the film focusing the Harry, Hermoine, and Ron.

Also Read | Home Alone Director Chris Columbus Calls Disney's Planned Reboot A "waste Of Time"

David Yates is now continuing to expand the wizarding world with the Fantastic Beasts film series. The first two parts of the franchise garnered him immense popularity. The screenplay of the third film is written by JK Rowling herself. It is currently under production and is expected to release in 2022. The film will bring back some of the pivotal characters from Harry Potter such as Hagrid and Dumbledore in their younger versions. However, they are recasting the role of Grindelwald after Johnny Depp was asked to resign.

Also Read | Tom Felton Welcomes Harry Potter Co-star Rupert Grint On Instagram In Draco Malfoy's Style

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.