Home Alone Director Chris Columbus Calls Disney's Planned Reboot A "waste Of Time"

Home Alone is a comedy film released in 1990. Directed by Chris Columbus, it is considered as one of the best comedy movies of all time. The success of the film led to a franchise and now a Home Alone reboot is under development at Disney. However, the original director thinks it does not makes sense.

Home Alone director calls Disney’s upcoming reboot a “waste of time”

Home Alone recently completed 30 years and director Chris Columbus celebrated the occasion as he gave details about the movie in an interview with Insider. He was asked about the planned Home Alone reboot by Disney and his involvement in it. The filmmaker said that nobody got in touch with him about the reboot and called it “a waste of time” as far as he is concerned.

Chris Columbus questioned the point of a remake. He mentioned that he is a firm believer that one does not remake movies which have had the longevity of Home Alone. The filmmaker hinted that Disney cannot create lightning in a bottle again, as it is just not going to happen. He compared the reboot to doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animate film – a live-action version of his movie. Columbus asserted that he cannot see a point in that as it has already been done and advised the makers to do their own thing. He noted that even if they fail miserably, at least they have come up with something original.

Chris Columbus did not shy away from taking the blame on himself for making Home Alone sequel. He said that he can also be accused of reboot with Home Alone 2. The director mentioned that it was basically a remake of the first film. However, he defends its existence because the sequel has some stunts which make him laugh really hard, but he just does not believe it should have been made.

Chris Columbus also commented on the Ryan Reynolds adaptation of Home Alone, titled Stoned Alone. It was in development at Fox before it merged with Disney. He said that God only knows what that movie will be. The filmmaker advised the makers to have fun. He noted that he just feels that people should do something new as "Life is short".

