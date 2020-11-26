'Home Alone' Director Chris Columbus Explains His Issues With The Reboots

Released in 1990, Home Alone is a Christmas family comedy film which garnered immense love from the audiences and became a classic. Directed by Chris Columbus, the movie completed 30 years in November 2020. A reboot is said to be in development at Disney and the original filmmaker considers it as a waste. Now Columbus explains what concerns he has with a remake.

Home Alone director explains his issues with reboots

In a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, Chris Columbus shared his thoughts on the upcoming Home Alone reboot. He said that he does not know what direction they are going in. He has heard some rumours but is not sure about what the movie is going to be. The filmmaker stated that it is probably unfair of him to comment on it because maybe they are making a masterpiece and he does not know.

Chris Columbus explained that he is a lover of cinema and film. Referring to reboots, he said that he believes that lightning does not strike twice because it is all these bits and pieces and it is making the perfect pasta sauce. And one only can do that once a year, maybe. The filmmaker stated that when all the ingredients come together and everything works, it is great. However, he mentioned that all it takes is removing one small element of Home Alone, and it is not going to be the same.

Chris Columbus gave advice to film students and others. He said that he thinks they should be doing their original material. If they have the opportunity to do something original or personal, they should do it. He noted that he is just not personally, as a filmmaker and as a lover of film, interested in rebooting something that worked.

Home Alone original cast had Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O'Hara. Made on a budget of around $18 million, it grossed more than $470 million at the worldwide box-office. The movie spawned a successful film franchise that started with the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which is the only sequel to have most of the original cast reprising their roles.

