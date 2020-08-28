Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Aka Lavender Brown Says She Was Raped By Her Tennis Coach At 14

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave is famous for portraying the role of Lavender Brown in the movie adaptations. Recently, however, the actor opened up about being raped at the age of 14. This was revealed on her personal podcast, 'We Can’t Talk About That Right Now'.

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave reveals she was raped

Image credit: Jessie Cave Instagram

Jessie Cave (now 33 years old) was in conversation with her sister Bebe during the podcast when she made the revelation. The two sisters were talking about their growing up from teenagers to adults and whose adolescent period was the roughest. Cave lightheartedly said "I mean, come on, I was raped. I get the trump card".

Jessie Cave then brazenly revealed that she was raped by her tennis coach when she was only 14 years old. She also added that "acne" and "braces" were far better than what she had to go through. Cave continued the subject saying she was very fit and very good at tennis. Still, that did not prevent her from being taken an advantage of. Later, however, her tennis coach went to jail.

Talking to her sister, Bebe, Harry Potter's Jessie Cave continued that she had a very different adolescent than her sister. It even affected her till her early twenties. 'Because in retrospect' said Jessie, "I was still recovering and my sexual journey was a completely abnormal road to yours". She is still releasing about the consequences from this time but feels lucky that the experience did not "destroy her".

Jessie Cave also added that not many people talk about or open up about their "sexual abuse and trauma". There are some who deal with it and come to terms with it. However, there are others who simply find a way to live with it. But Jessie added that it certainly does not define them.

Watch the video from Jessie Cave's podcast:

Meanwhile, Jessie Cave is currently pregnant with her third child. She has a five-year-old son, Donnie, and a three-year-old daughter, Margot with her partner Alfie Brow. The latter is a musical artist who is also known for his standup comedies.

