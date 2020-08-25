'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' Play Postponed In Melbourne Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Harry Potter fans in Melbourne who were desperately hoping to see the live performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Princess Theatre will have to, unfortunately, wait for more. In the wake of the prevailing coronavirus crisis, the event has been postponed further for seven weeks, as reported by Broadway World. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was scheduled to run at the theatre from September 16 to November 1. However, keeping all the precautionary measures in mind, the screening now has been moved to an alternative date.

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' screening pushed further

As stated by the outlet, all the ticket holders will be automatically moved to the alternative date from March 24 onwards with no changes in the originally booked seating location. Further on, all the affected viewers will also be reportedly contacted directly with the details of their rescheduled date. Special provisions will be made for international and interstate customers who are impacted by travel restrictions globally.

The producers of the show have been closely adhering to the guidelines laid down by the Australian Federal and Victorian Governments. According to the report, it is also said that the producers will continue to regulate the rolling suspension following the medical guidelines. The play is Melbourne was originally set to run from March 18 to April 12, this year. However, after the outbreak of coronavirus, the dates were postponed to September.

Click here to get the latest information regarding ticketing policy and updates about the play’s official social media channels and website.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Released in 2016, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a British two-part play written by Jack Thorne which is based on an original story by J.K Rowling, Thorne and John Tiffany. The premise of the play begins after 19 years of the events that take place in the 2007 novel Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The play features Harry as the Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic. It unveils how his younger son, Albus Severus Potter, joins Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy. The play has been officially marked as the eight-story in the Harry Potter series.

