'Harry Potter' Actors Parvati And Padma Patil Talk About How They Were Roped In The Movie

Harry Potter is among the greatest movies ever known, the film still enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. And when it comes to Indians, the film Harry Potter holds a special part in their hearts because of the only two Indian girls, Padma Patil and Parvati Patil who were shown in the film. The Yule Ball has been a highlight of the fourth film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. It was the scene that introduced the only major Indian characters, the twins Parvati and Padma Patil, properly to the series. In an interview with a news portal, the actors spoke about their casting process.

Shefali Chowdhury aka Parvati Patil

Shefali Chowdhury said that it was when the casting agents were going around some schools as they were looking for some people to go for the auditions. And Shefali had just got out of an exam and she thought that she had fared very badly in her exam and was in a bad mood. Her teacher later began calling out her name looking at some piece of paper among the other girls. The teacher then told her that some people came looking for two twins to cast in the Harry Potter film, and asked her if she was interested. And Shefali soon said yes as she read the book.

Shefali Chowdhury further went on to explain saying that when she went for the audition she saw so many girls and began to wonder how she would get through. She then told herself that there’s nothing to lose and she went on to give it a try. After a week or two, she got a call saying that she was selected for the next round and was excited and went on clearing the round until she had to auditioned together with Afshan and Mike Newell.

Afshan Azad aka Padma Patil

While Afshan Azad, on the other hand, went to school and the teacher used to read out notices. She recalled saying that her among the many notice, her teacher had said that some casting agents would come to cast two Asian twins to take part in the Harry Potter films and hearing this everyone just started laughing.

Since she used to go to the all-girls school, everyone wanted to audition for it. She also thought to herself that she is not going to be a part of it but there was nothing to lose, hence she gave it a shot and was selected and went on to get selected for every round until she had to audition with Shefali and Mike Newell. And that’s when their journey began in the Harry Potter films.

Completed in 2013, the Harry Potter series is currently the third-largest film franchise in history. Afshan married Nabil Kazi in 2018 while the last role of Shefali was in the short film Odilo Fabian or (The Possibility of Impossible Dreams) in 2019. Both are currently 31 years old.

