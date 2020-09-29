Are Harry Styles And 'Black-ish' Star Tracee Ellis Ross Secretly Dating? Find Out Here

Rumours of former One Direction band member Harry Styles dating Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross have taken over the internet. Reportedly, the two had stepped out for a date in LA a few months ago. Back when Harry Styles was guest hosting The Late Late Show in place of James Corden, he had even admitted to the fact that he slid into Ross’ DMs on Instagram. This incident is now adding fuel to their dating rumours.

Is Harry Styles dating Tracee Ellis Ross?

Harry Styles has dated many female celebrities in the past. Right from Kendall Jenner to Taylor Swift, the former One Direction member’s dating life has been much talked about.

Also read | Girlfriends Cast Reunite: Tracee Ellis Ross, Persia White Get Nostalgic

According to Grazia’s report, a chat screenshot between a fan and Instagram celebrity sighting account DeuxMoi revealed that Harry Styles was spotted hanging out with Tracee Ellis Ross in LA 6-8 months ago. This chat screenshot claimed that the couple was out for a dinner at Pace in Laurel Canyon in LA.

In this chat screenshot, the Instagram user claimed that Harry and Tracee were engaging in a “pretty juicy” conversation. When asked further what the two were talking about, the fan claimed that the couple was asking each other “where was the wildest place they’ve hooked up”. This fan was further asked if she heard their answers. The fan revealed that she could not hear their answers and indicated that both Harry Styles and Tracee Ellis Ross were “definitely on a date/ hookup”. Take a look at this chat screenshot below.

Y’all think this is real and if so your reaction? pic.twitter.com/EPdHLmuOug — Official Dev Patel Fan Club (@LaNoireDe) September 28, 2020

Wait tracee Ellis Ross is apparently dating Harry styles and watermelon sugar is about her — Tifa Lockhart (@DESPICABLE_BREE) September 28, 2020

Why is the TL trying to convince me that Tracee Ellis Ross & Harry Styles are a thing???? — tan (@tannnautumn) September 28, 2020

brb quitting my job to write Tracee Ellis Ross/Harry Styles fan fic — bd (@bdoyk) September 28, 2020

Also read | Tracee Ellis Ross Turns Emcee For Second Night Of DNC; Fans & Friends Call Her A 'gem'

Back in December last year, Harry Styles was a guest host on James Corden’s The Late Late Show. While hosting the show, Harry Styles interviewed his friend and rumoured ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner and Tracee Ellis Ross. While on the show, Harry asked Tracee how they ended up meeting. Tracee revealed that Harry slid into her DMs on Instagram and the two even started liking each other’s posts. Soon Ross ended up attending one of Styles’ concerts in L.A. Check out Harry Styles interviewing Tracee Ellis Ross below.

Also read | Harry Styles' Surprised Reaction After Watching An Entertainer's Hat Trick Is Unmissable!

Also read | Liam Payne Reacts To Harry Styles' Sleep Track, One Direction Fans Lose Calm On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.