Liam Payne Reacts To Harry Styles' Sleep Track, One Direction Fans Lose Calm On Twitter

Liam Payne sent One Direction fans into a frenzy once again. The Strip That Down singer recently reacted to 1D pal Harry Styles’ sleep track. This sleep track reaction led to a Twitter meltdown. One Direction fans were in complete awe of Payne’s sweet reaction to Harry Styles’ sleep track.

Liam’s reaction to Harry’s sleep track causes a Twitter meltdown

British-Irish boyband One Direction went on an extended hiatus back in 2015. Since then the boyband members Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan have gone onto pursue their solo careers and other endeavours. But throughout these projects, the boys made sure to show their vocal support to each other.

Also read | Harry Styles To Be A Part Of Olivia Wilde Directorial ‘Don't Worry Darling’

Recently, Liam Payne once again proved that he is here to support the boys. Liam Payne reacted to Harry Styles’ brand new sleep track. The Sign of the Times singer Harry Styles recently collaborated with the sleeping and meditation app, Calm. On the app, Harry Styles features as a sleep time storyteller.

Liam Payne took to Instagram and shared the reaction to this sleep track on Instagram. While listening to Harry Styles’ sleep track, Liam Payne was all smiles. Even many One Direction fans took note of this while sharing clips from this Live on Twitter. While talking about band member Harry Styles’ sleep track, Liam Payne said that it has been a while since he heard Harry’s voice in the morning.

Also read | Harry Styles Following Megan Thee Stallion On Instagram Hints At Future Collaboration?

This comment was a reference to the boys touring extensively during their One Direction World Tour days. Within seconds of listening to the sleep track, Liam Payne called Harry’s voice “lovely” and added that he already “feels better”. While reacting to Harry Styles’ sleep track, Liam Payne even revealed if he would ever release a sleep track.

He denied all the possibilities of ever releasing a sleep track by giving a funny demo to his fans. The Strip That Down singer yelled, “Hello, welcome to your bed, get in, shut up”. As mentioned earlier, One Direction fans were in awe of Liam Payne’s sweet reaction to Harry Styles’ sleep track. Take a look at all the reactions to Liam Payne’s Instagram Live here.

LIAMMMMMMMMMMM I CANT DEAL ITS 8 IN THE MORNING #liampayne pic.twitter.com/eOwFkhe0NU — not sure luv (@fineweatherline) September 23, 2020

When he was listening to harrys calm story too cute #LiamPayne pic.twitter.com/6degNe5N17 — Liam Payne MY HERO (@Crazy4LiamPayne) September 23, 2020

Also read | Harry Styles, Brad Pitt Movie Was A 'false Rumour', Confirms Brad's Rep

Also read | When Harry Styles Remembered Caroline Flack With A Gesture At BRIT Awards 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.