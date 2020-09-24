Harry Styles' Surprised Reaction After Watching An Entertainer's Hat Trick Is Unmissable!

Harry Styles was recently caught off guard in Hollywood, California when he met dancer-entertainer kid who goes by his Instagram name 'Kid The Wiz'. The latter showed off a trick with his hat on the streets while Styles was taking a stroll. Take a look at the video that the Kid The Wiz posted on his Instagram.

The street entertainer greeted Styles saying "We're here with Harry Styles!", Harry smiled and gave a thumbs up while looking at the camera when the entertainer said, "Check it out, bro." He then showed a trick with his hat that he has been doing at many of his own Instagram videos as well. Surprised at his trick, Harry replied: "Oh, s**t!". After a few days, the entertainer shared a snap with Harry where he wrote: "Legendary Moment That Is Now #Viral @HarryStyles & His Thumb Is Still Up".

Harry Styles latest collab with Calm

Harry Styles recently teamed up with the popular meditation app called Calm. In the app, when one subscribes, they can hear Harry reading out some soothing words which would help the app users to achieve a peace of mind or even help them to get a good sleep. Even his One Direction's former bandmate Liam Payne shared his support for Harry when he shared one of Harry's clips in the app and shared his reactions about it on Twitter yesterday. Within seconds of listening to the sleep track, Liam Payne called Harry’s voice “lovely” and added that he already “feels better”. While reacting to Harry Styles’ sleep track, Liam Payne even joked that he would never release a sleep track himself as it would just have the words “Hello, welcome to your bed, get in, shut up”.

Harry Styles news

Harry Styles recently made news when he was cast in the movie titled Don't Worry Darling. The film is an Olivia Wilde directorial and has a massive casting including Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson. According to a report in Deadline, Harry Styles will be taking the place of Shia LaBeouf, who was in talks with the casting director before opting out due to prior commitments.

Promo Image courtesy: Kid The Wiz Instagram

