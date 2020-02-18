The Debate
Harry Styles To Perform At BRIT Awards 2020 Following Carolina Flack's Death

Hollywood News

As per several reports, Harry Styles will go ahead with his performance at the BRIT Awards 2020, following the death of Caroline Flack. Read more details

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
harry styles

Recently, it was reported that Caroline Flack, 40-year-old former host of the hit UK reality show Love Island, passed away at her northeast London apartment as she awaited trial for an alleged assault of her boyfriend. However, not much has been written about the circumstances that led to the death of Caroline Flack on Saturday. Since the news of Caroline Flack’s death was made public, fans and celebrities expressed their condolences to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, there were speculations that popular singer Harry Styles, who was Caroline’s close friend, would skip his performance in the upcoming BRIT Awards 2020 following Caroline's untimely death. However, it looks like they were only false rumours.

Also Read | Harry Styles Loves Everything Gucci And These Pictures Are Proof

Harry Styles to go ahead with his performance in BRIT Awards

As per several news reports, Harry Styles, who dated Carolina Flack at 17, will go ahead with his performance at the BRIT Awards. Reportedly, Harry Styles was deeply affected when he heard of the news at first. However, Styles' bookings with the BRIT Awards have not changed yet.  

Also Read | Harry Styles Knows How To Rock Wide-leg Trousers And Here's The Proof

Harry Styles' mother, Anne Twist took to her official Twitter handle to share her condolences with the Flack family. As mentioned in the tweet shared by Anne Twist, the star mom remarked that no person should be made to feel that they don't belong on to their loved ones. Take a look:

Also Read | Harry Styles Defines 'love' & 'sadness' With These Iconic Lyrics From 'Fine Line'

Fans mourn Carolina's death:

Also Read | Harry Styles Brings Back The Victorian Style High-waisted Pants; See Pics

(Promo Image: Screengrab from YouTube)

 

 

Published:
