Harry Styles To Perform At BRIT Awards 2020 Following Carolina Flack's Death

Recently, it was reported that Caroline Flack, 40-year-old former host of the hit UK reality show Love Island, passed away at her northeast London apartment as she awaited trial for an alleged assault of her boyfriend. However, not much has been written about the circumstances that led to the death of Caroline Flack on Saturday. Since the news of Caroline Flack’s death was made public, fans and celebrities expressed their condolences to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, there were speculations that popular singer Harry Styles, who was Caroline’s close friend, would skip his performance in the upcoming BRIT Awards 2020 following Caroline's untimely death. However, it looks like they were only false rumours.

Harry Styles to go ahead with his performance in BRIT Awards

As per several news reports, Harry Styles, who dated Carolina Flack at 17, will go ahead with his performance at the BRIT Awards. Reportedly, Harry Styles was deeply affected when he heard of the news at first. However, Styles' bookings with the BRIT Awards have not changed yet.

Harry Styles' mother, Anne Twist took to her official Twitter handle to share her condolences with the Flack family. As mentioned in the tweet shared by Anne Twist, the star mom remarked that no person should be made to feel that they don't belong on to their loved ones. Take a look:

Nobody should be made to feel like they don’t belong on this earth , nobody! Nobody should be made to feel so frightened and bereft of options they decide to take their own life . — Matt Eagles (@MattEagles) February 16, 2020

Fans mourn Carolina's death:

I don’t know Carolina Flack but this is exactly why you never want to tell anyone about how you feel, people don’t want to be around someone who’s depressed ... they only care when you die sadly https://t.co/Wm9fxtb0FI — ⵣ (@houdalll) February 15, 2020

I’m sorry Carolina Flack has died ... but she did lie to everyone about domestic violence and wasn’t she in court over this ... and tried to make out it was her BF doing the violence and not her !!! 🤷🏽‍♀️ — BillieEvertonGirl (@WelshbirdBillie) February 15, 2020

