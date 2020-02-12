Harry Styles Brings Back The Victorian Style High-waisted Pants; See Pics

Harry Styles is not only known for his angelic voice, but also for his excellent sense of dressing. The singer and actor has been breaking many stereotypes by wearing some of the most fashionable outfits. The singer seems to have gotten a new obsession with high-waisted pants, which were the fashion during the 1800s.

Times when Harry Styles rocked the high-waisted pants

Harry Styles recently released his new album 'Fine Line'. The singer seems to have chosen a wardrobe that consists of a lot of high-waisted pants. Harry generally opts for a bright shirt and pairs it up with light-coloured pants.

Harry Styles' all black outfit grabbed the eyeballs of the fans. Harry added yet another twist in this outfit by adding suspenders. He went for a black shirt with shimmer and with wide sleeves.

Harry Styles can be seen posing in this mirror-image picture. With tousled hair and serious expression, he can be seen pairing his high-waisted pants with a coat rather than a shirt. The four black buttons on the waist bring together the entire outfit.

Harry Styles recently announced that he will be performing in the 40th show of the BRIT Awards 2020 which will be held on February 18. The actor will be reportedly singing songs from his new album Fine Line.

Image Courtesy: Harry Styles Instagram