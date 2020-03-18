Harry Styles Is Breaking The Internet With These Fishnet Stocking Pictures

Ex-band member of One Direction and British Singer Harry Styles recently posted a few pictures in fishnet stockings. These pictures have been going viral since then and Harry Styles has been receiving praise for setting the bar high in terms of fashion.

Harry Styles sets the bar higher with these pictures in a stocking

Harry Styles recently got a photoshoot done for a fashion magazine known as Beauty Papers. Harry Styles will be seen in the eighth issue of the magazine cover. The tagline of the magazine is known as Revolution and will release with a tagline Treat People With Kindness.

Beauty Papers posted a bunch of pictures of Harry Styles on their Instagram account. Amongst the few pictures released, Harry Styles is seen in a fishnet stocking in one of the pictures. The singer wore black shoes while he showed off his tattoed body.

In the caption of the pictures that Beauty Papers shared, they wrote treat people with kindness which resonated revelation and revolution in itself. They also mentioned that their magazine was an undeniable call to action and invitation to make the world kinder, whoever, whatever, and however you are.

Also Read: Harry Styles' Fan-favourite Moments From His Stint On 'Saturday Night Live'; Check Out

Also Read: BRIT Awards 2020: Harry Styles Delivers A Soulful Performance Days After Caroline's Death

The also mentioned that the pictures were clicked by Casper Wackerhausen-Sejersen and that they also have a collaboration with Gucci for the photoshoot. The other bunch of pictures shared by Beauty Papers were pictures of Harry Styles in playful formal suits. Harry Styles recently dropped his album ‘Fine Line’ and also dropped music videos of the songs Lights Up and Adore You.

Also Read: Harry Styles Best Talk Show Appearances That Every Fan Must Watch

Also Read: Harry Styles' Best Looks Styled By Celebrity Stylist Harry Lambert; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.