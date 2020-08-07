Harry Styles Donates To Help Beirut Explosion Victims, Urges Fans To "give What You Can"

The warehouse explosions in Beirut have shocked many people across the globe. Many celebrities are extending their support to charities working to rehabilitate people affected because of these warehouse blasts. Singer Harry Styles also announced on Twitter that he has donated some amount to help these charities and he has also urged his fans to do the same.

Harry Styles donates to disaster relief in Beirut

The world is still struggling to cope up with the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic. Amidst this global health crisis, the city of Beirut in Lebanon suffered a massive shock due to recent warehouse explosion. After the chemical blasts on August 4, 2020 killed more than 130 people in Beirut, several countries have stepped up to provide all necessary help to the city and its government.

Apart from these countries, several A-list celebrities are also helping charities and are crowdfunding to provide aid to those affected by these blasts. British singer Harry Styles has also stepped up to join this initiative. The Watermelon Sugar singer took to Twitter, today, August 6, 2020, to announce that he has donated some amount to help people in Beirut.

In his tweet, Harry Styles said that he is heartbroken by the tragedy that took place on Tuesday in Lebanon. He also mentioned a link to a crowdfunding page in his tweet and told his fans to support the cause as well. Take a look at Harry Styles tweet here.

I’m heartbroken by Tuesday’s tragedy in Lebanon. Thinking of all those affected and sending love to everyone in Beirut. I’ve donated to the link below. If you’re able to, please give what you can. https://t.co/0NWCEc3r5f — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) August 6, 2020

Harry Styles’ gesture did not go unnoticed by his fans. Many fans were quick to comment on his tweet and appreciate the singer for supporting those affected by these chemical blasts. Some fans also thanked him for using his platform for such causes. Take a look at these fan tweets here.

thank you for using your platform — ʜᴀɴɪ ¹ᴰ (@homewithziams) August 6, 2020

the fact that you spoke up about lebanon means so much to me. thank you for caring harry❤️ — n. (@stylesflickers) August 6, 2020

Thank you so much harry! 💖 — 𝑪𝒂𝒕𝒉 ¹ᴰ is kinda ia (@_Neilharoon) August 7, 2020

But this is not the first time that Harry Styles has donated and talked about a cause on social media. Back in May, the British singer also showed his support to the Black Lives Matter movement. He shared a post on his social media accounts where acknowledged his privilege and also talked about the need for social change and to be anti-racist. After donating and supporting the BLM charity he also attended the BLM march with some of his friends.

