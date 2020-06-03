Harry Styles Holds Up 'Black Lives Matter' Placard & Kneels With Protesters In LA; Watch

The brutal death of the African-American George Floyd shook the whole world, leading to protests taking place all over America. Several Hollywood celebrities have also joined the Black Lives Matter protests and rallies. This time, it was the ex-One Direction singer, Harry Styles who joined the rally in Los Angeles holding a placard and kneeling on the streets in a silent protest.

Harry Styles kneels in protests on LA streets against George Floyd's death

Harry Styles joined the Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles making an important statement on the matter. Viral pictures on the internet show the singer kneeling down on the streets with his fist raised in the air. This is said to be a sign of solidarity and unity towards oppressed individuals. Styles also held up a placard which said, "Black Lives Matter".

White neighbours kneel down and beg their black neighbours for forgiveness on behalf of whites for years of racism. Such a beautiful moment.#GeorgeFloyd #ICantBreathe pic.twitter.com/2CJRZheSeN — Preeti Nahar (@PreetRang) June 1, 2020

Image credit: Srilankansunshine Instagram

Harry Styles has also donated to the bail funds for the protestors arrested during the many Black Lives Matter marches. He also urged his fans to do the same. Not only that, but Harry has also put up posts on his social media against George Floyd's death.

Apart from Harry Styles, many other Hollywood celebrities have also joined the Black Lives Matter protests on the streets of America. Singer Halsey had walked the streets in protest on May 30, 2020, where she spoke about the brutalities of police officers towards the protesters. She also claimed to have been shot by rubber bullets and shrapnel by the police. Hollywood actor John Cusack also claimed that police had charged towards him with a baton during the protest in Chicago. Others, like Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga have been vocal about their protests on social media.

The African-American citizen, George Floyd was murdered by a policeman on May 25, 2020. A viral video recorded by a bystander showed the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes while Floyd kept pleading he could not breathe. The officer, who has been identified as Derek Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder. Since then, protests have broken out in solidarity with the African-American community all over the globe, especially in America.

Image credit: Harry Styles Instagram, Sirlankansunshine Instagram

