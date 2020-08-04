Harry Styles' Moustache Is 'majestic' For Some And 'hairy' For Others; Twitterati Reacts

Harry Styles has become the talk of social media worldwide after the 26-year-old singer was spotted jogging in Rome on July 31, rocking a fully grown moustache. In the photograph that has been surfacing on social media, the former One Direction member looked suave in shades, sporting a grey Nike tank top, black shorts and a blue cap. However, Harry's new mustache look has divided netizens over the 'hairy' challenge.

Harry Styles Appears Unrecognizable With Mustache While Jogging Through Rome — See Pic https://t.co/DriFRJOADJ pic.twitter.com/ZwoYCEw8d7 — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) August 3, 2020

Harry Styles' moustache gets mixed reactions from fans

Harry Styles was recently snapped flaunting his extensive tattoo collection and his new mustache look as he jogged through the cobblestone streets in Rome. The Sign of the Times singer is apparently embracing the fully-grown mustache look since the quarantine has begun. He flaunted his '70s inspired look in July, during a trip to Casa while he was at the Casa Maria Luigia.

Although most of his fans weren't impressed by his new look and expressed it on social media too, there were quite a few who instantly fell in love with Harry's mustache while he took a jog in Italy.

Adoring the new look, one fan tweeted, "I just want to have a conversation with @Harry_Styles I just hope you’re doing amazing and the mustache is just simply majestic. also, can I go on a run with you? (I’m not very fast, at all".

Another fan wrote, "Harry Styles the ONLY man who can look hot with a mustache change my mind". One fan also jokingly wrote, "My sister doesn't like harry styles' mustache so I will be putting her up for adoption".

I just want to have a conversation with @Harry_Styles I just hope you’re doing amazing and the mustache is just simply majestic. also can I go on a run with you? (I’m not very fast, at all) — syd (@SydneyWillo) August 3, 2020

Harry Styles the ONLY man who can look hot with a mustache change my mind pic.twitter.com/yGjg2Bh0rp — 𝘠𝘦𝘦𝘩𝘢𝘸 𝘴𝘵𝘺𝘭𝘦𝘳 (@illicitromantic) August 2, 2020

my sister doesn’t like harry styles’ mustache so I will be putting her up for adoption — linds 💟 (@___linds___) August 3, 2020

However, for others, the pop sensation was simply "unrecognizable" and "hairy". Fans, who were quite unimpressed by the heartthrob's new look, proposed a hilarious challenge for Harry to shave his mustache off.

The challenge first surfaced on July 23, when one of the fans tweeted writing, "I challenge @Harry_Styles to shave his mustache and show the video or photos of doing it. If he does that I will shave my eyebrows. Harry, don't get me wrong, I love your mustache just as much as I love my eyebrows. Let's have fun!"

I challenge @Harry_Styles to shave his mustache and show the video or photos of doing it. If he does that I will shave my eyebrows. Harry, don't get me wrong, I love your mustache just as much as I love my eyebrows. Let's have fun! pic.twitter.com/D8gCiEAGsJ — Bird...just because... (@birdtisanja) July 23, 2020

Check out reactions of fans who weren't impressed by Harry Styles' new look

Harry, we love you anyway, but please, no pablo escobar style mustache — asia. (@asiacecchettii) July 30, 2020

can harry styles pls shave the mustache thanks — 🍒 (@ifhymonaghan) August 3, 2020

harry styles PLEASE get rid of the mustache i can’t live in a world like this — gamer girl gracie (@gracekiiiser) August 2, 2020

if ur name is harry styles and ur reading this please shave ur mustache — gea (@exiIeaffairs) August 1, 2020

