Harry Styles Pens A Note As One Direction Turns 10, Says He Will Be ‘forever Grateful’

Popular boy band One Direction celebrated its tenth anniversary on July 23. Harry Styles, who is a member of the band, took to social media to pen a heartfelt note on the special occasion. The anniversary was celebrated by fans from all over the world.

Harry Styles’ note on One Direction’s anniversary

Harry Styles took to social media to share a picture of the group hugging each other on the stage after a performance. All the members of the group are dressed in casual jeans with t-shirt attire. One can spot Harry Styles along with Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and former member Zayn Malik. There are thousands of fans in the background staring at the group.

In the caption, Harry Styles explained how he has been “struggling” to put into words about how grateful he is for everything that has happened in the last ten years. The singer further wrote, “I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful”.

Harry Styles further spoke about how he is still in disbelief that One Direction is ten years old. He also thanked the band’s team who helped them all along in the journey. Harry Styles also thanked One Direction’s fans from all over the world and wrote, “To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything”. He finally thanked his fellow members of One Direction and wrote, “And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten”.

Take a look at Harry Styles’ post here:

Fellow One Direction members also took to social media to send their love to Harry Styles. Niall Horan wrote, “Love ya H”. On the other hand, Liam Payne left a heart emoji.

(Image Credits: Harry Styles Instagram)

One Direction was first formed back in 2010 in England. The boy band’s members included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson. Malik, however, exited the group in early 2015. One Direction jumped up the success ladder and went on to become one of the most popular boy bands. Since 2010, One Direction has released almost five albums and also received several awards including seven American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, etc. The band had its last performance in December 2015 before their hiatus.

