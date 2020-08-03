Harry Styles Debuts Brand New Mustache Look While Jogging In Rome; See Pics

Harry Styles, like any other artist, loves to experiment with his looks. The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has not stopped the Fine Line singer from continuing to showcase his different looks. The singer recently stunned all his fans with his new mustache as he stepped out for a jog in Rome.

Harry Styles steps out in a brand new look in Rome

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has brought a complete halt to activities in the music industry. Since the world is under complete lockdown, even singer Harry Styles is also quarantining with close friends in Europe. During this quarantine, Styles has been serving his fans with new looks.

Harry Styles’ fans recently witnessed the singer step out in a brand new look. Harry stepped out for morning jog in Rome. During his workout, Styles stepped out in a grey tank top and black shorts. He completed his look with a pair of black sports shoes, black sunglasses, and a blue cap.

Apart from his buffed up body, Harry Styles also sported a thick moustache and beard. Harry’s new look went viral in no time. Harry Styles’ pictures sporting this look was loved by all his fans. Previously, Harry Styles sported different versions of this look but never sported a thick moustache. Take a look at Harry Styles’ brand new look here:

Before sporting this full moustache look, Styles created quite a stir with his beard during his stay in Italy. The Watermelon Sugar singer was spotted visiting an olive oil purveyor, Vila Manodori. The first picture of Harry Styles’ new look was shared on the purveyor’s Instagram page as he posed with an olive oil bottle.

Moving on, Harry Styles sophomore album Fine Line debuted on No.1 at the start of 2020. The singles Adore You topped the charts and Watermelon Sugar was crowned as the summer song of the year. But even though these top singles and the sophomore album were immensely successful, Harry Styles did not receive a single nomination at the VMAs this year. This caused a major outrage among his fans on social media.

