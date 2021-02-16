Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Give Gifts To 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew As It Wraps Filming

Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling is an upcoming psychological thriller film. It casts Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the lead roles as Alice and Jack. Now the movie has completed its shooting, following a halt due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, and the actors have shown a sweet gesture to the crew who worked tirelessly during the global pandemic.

Don’t Worry Darling wraps filming

The Don’t Worry Darling team revealed on the internet that the movie has ended its shooting schedule. Florence Pugh shared a post on her Instagram handle praising the cast and crew, along with a few behind-the-sets pictures. Later, a fan page on Twitter reported that Harry Styles and Pugh gave gifts to the team after Don’t Worry Darling wrapped.

Harry sent flowers to the cast and crew of Don’t Worry, Darling!



©️blakeweireter pic.twitter.com/IPnwNdJcyc — Harry Styles Updates (@HSUpdating) February 14, 2021

Filmmaker and actor Olivia Wilde also expressed her emotions as she wrapped Don’t Worry Darling. She shared multiple posts on her Instagram handle where she has more than three million followers. In one of them, Wilde called working with a “talented and brave” actor like Florence Pugh a dream. Olivia Wilde also praised her rumoured boyfriend Harry Styles for taking on the role which many other male actors would not do. Check out her posts below.

Don’t Worry Darling has Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and KiKi Layne in supporting roles. It also includes Sydney Chandler, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Timothy Simons, and Ari’el Stachel. The film is set in the 1950s and will show an unhappy housewife who discovers a disturbing truth, while her loving husband hides a dark secret.

Olivia Wilde wrote the screenplay with Katie Silberman, Carey, and Shane Van Dyke. The project is bankrolled by Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Wilde, and Silberman. The production companies involved are New Line Cinema and Vertigo Entertainment. Warner Bros Pictures will distribute the movie.

Promo Image Source: AP News And florencepugh Instagram

