Harry Styles Following Megan Thee Stallion On Instagram Hints At Future Collaboration?

Speculations are doing the rounds that Savage fame rapper Megan Thee Stallion and pop star Harry Styles are likely to collaborate on a project. Their fans were quick to notice that the duo followed each other on Instagram recently. Both the musicians are two talented powerhouses of the music industry and watching them collaborate will be a dream come true for many. Now, their social media interaction was taken as a shady hint by fans who are convinced that something great may be brewing.

Rumours began when the One Direction member and Megan Thee Stallion began following each other. Styles has also been inactive on social media for over a month now. The fact that Harry Styles’ latest activity on Instagram was following Megan Thee Stallion was considered suspicious by their fans. However, nothing about a future collaboration has been confirmed by both the parties so far.

The new engagement on social media has left their fans in a state of frenzy. They took to Twitter expressing that it would be great to witness the Watermelon Sugar singer teaming up with the WAP artist. A fan also requested, “someone to put a Megan verse in Watermelon Sugar”. While another referred to the new engagements as a “Sign of Thee times”.

Rap diva Megan Thee Stallion has worked on a number of surprising collaborations in the past year. The recent one being alongside Bronx rapper Cardi B in the WAP music video. After shooting to fame with her viral Tik Tok song Savage, she joined hand with queen Beyonce for a remix version of the song. Not only that, Megan’s Hot Girl Summer with now pregnant rapper Nicki Minaj was also much appreciated by fans. Hence, following her tradition of surprising projects, her joining hands with Harry Styles could be a possibility.

Meanwhile, Harry’s last Instagram post paid tribute to all his fellow One Direction members. He shared a picture of them hugging each other, as he penned down a heartfelt note for them. Check it out here:

