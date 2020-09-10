One Direction Fans Are Angry With James Corden And His 'The Late Late Show'; Know Why

One Direction is one of the most celebrated boy bands in the world. The songs of the band are still fresh in their fans’ memory. The band broke up five years before but still enjoy a massive fan base all over the world. The fans of One Direction are always excited to see some unreleased and unseen footage and videos of the band. Recently, James Corden had to face the wrath of One Direction fans because of one such video. Here is everything you need to know about why One Direction fans are angry with James Corden.

Why are One Direction fans angry on James Corden?

James Corden is popular for hosting his talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden. According to a report by Newsweek, a producer from his show recently teased about old footage of One Direction. The fans of the boy band are desperate for such videos as One Direction has not performed together in recent years. The Late Late Show and James Corden became the talking point on Twitter when one of the producers teased about releasing an unseen video of One Direction. The producer Ben Winston teased about 1D carpool karaoke video from 2015. The whole frenzy started when Ben Winston responded to a 2017 tweet by a One Direction fan.

According to the report, the tweet read as, “Now can you confirm you'll release the 1D McDonald's footage,". On this tweet, Ben Winston replied as, "Ok. Tonight,". Winston later deleted the tweet but before that, his name started trending all over the world. As he deleted the tweet, a lot of One Direction fans tried to cancel James Corden and his The Late Late Show. One of the fans tweeted, “If James Corden doesn't give us any content we will be canceling the late late show." Another user tweeted, “james corden is once again proof, all men do is lie.” Several people criticised James Corden, his show and the producer for getting their hopes high. Here is a look at what netizens had to say about it.

if james corden doesn’t give us any content we will be cancelling the late late show😌 pic.twitter.com/NRknY89c0m — lyndsey ミ☆ (@harryswrl) September 10, 2020

james corden is once again proof, all men do is lie. pic.twitter.com/spStz1GTbM — 𝐢𝐯𝐲¹ᴰ loves cth (@AD0REOT5) September 10, 2020

1D carpool karaoke

One Direction members, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne had appeared in a segment five years ago. Till date, it is the most-watched Carpool Karaoke video. The group recently celebrated 10 years anniversary of their boy band. One Direction fans were hoping for some sort of reunion to mark the occasion. Their spirits were dampened when it turned out that Ben Winston was just joking about the One Direction video.

