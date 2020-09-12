Harry Styles To Be A Part Of Olivia Wilde Directorial ‘Don't Worry Darling’

Harry Styles has finally chosen his big-screen project after making fans wait for almost three years. The Watermelon Sugar singer will now be a part of Don't Worry Darling. The singer’s first-ever acting project was Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk which released back in 2017. The film was a war thriller with Styles essaying the role of a soldier named Alex. Since then, Harry Styles have been selective about any long format big-screen venture.

Harry styles to be in Olivia Wilde's movie

The film Don't Worry Darling is an Olivia Wilde directorial and made headlines for its massive casting like Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson. According to reports in The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia Wilde herself has a supporting role in the film. According to a report in Deadline, Harry Styles will be taking the place of Shia LaBeouf, who was in talks with the casting director. However, the actor opted out of the project due to prior commitments and tasks.

Harry Styles in a still clicked by Hélène Marie Pambrun-

The plot and the script of the much-talked-about film have not been revealed yet. However, Deadline reported that the story is based on an isolated community. It is about a peace-loving, perfect community away from the jostling cities. The story timeline is set in the 1950s. Things will turn interesting when one of the residents in the community finds out that not everything is what it seems like and deep dark truths are hidden.

Don't Worry Darling cast and crew

The film will have the writer-director duo of Katie Silberman and Wilde, the two have worked together previously in Wilde’s debut directorial venture, Booksmart. She has penned the screenplay based on a daunting and exceptional script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

Olivia Wilde's movie ownership

Don't Worry Darling will be bankrolled by Vertigo Entertainment. The company is headed by Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. Catherine Hardwicke is also the executive producer of Don't Worry Darling with the presence of Shane and Carey Van Dyke, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Richard Brener, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong of New Line are overlooking the project.

