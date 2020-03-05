Harry Styles, Nick Jonas & Others Prove That Pearl Necklace Is The New Men's Trend; See

The pearl necklace is currently one of the hottest fashion staples. Although the iconic piece never went out of style, several fashionable men in the entertainment industry are sporting this jewellery piece. These men are no less than fashion icons for their fans and the audience in general.

Harry & Nick bring back the pearls

1. Harry Styles

Harry Styles is currently one of the most fashion-forward personalities in the entertainment industry. Just like James Corden once said, “There is nothing that Harry Styles cannot make look good”. For the past few months, he has been sporting a pearl necklace on various occasions. Take a look at this backstage video where Harry is rocking the pearl necklace.

2. Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas follows Harry Styles when it comes to the pearl necklace. Joe chose to sport the necklace during the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the Grammy Awards. The trio sported golden and black themed outfits. But Joe Jonas added a touch of sophistication to the outfit with this pearl necklace.

Talking about Nick Jonas, his pearl necklace is not very visible in the picture but he is also giving tough competition to his brother. Nick Jonas is also considered a fashion icon by many of his fans. He knows how to balance between sophisticated looks while also having fun.

3. Billy Porter

Billy Porter is no less than a fashion icon in the entertainment industry. He is known to be fearless when it comes to fashion. So when Billy had to let the world know that he will be hosting the international music awards, he chose to add a pearly glow to the announcement. Take a look.

4. Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes is a heartthrob for millions of music lovers out there. But the In My Blood singer is also known for his edgy yet sophisticated fashion choices. He chose to sport a pearl necklace during his appearance at the Grammys 2020. Take a look at his picture here.

