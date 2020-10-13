Last Updated:

Harry Styles' Fans Trend #TreatHarryWithKindness On Twitter After Stalking Incident

Harry Styles' fans are expressing their rage on Twitter. He was recently stalked by some fans and hence people started advocating others to respect his privacy.

Harry Styles’ fans are fuming on Twitter. Some of Harry’s fans reportedly chased and stalked the singer for his autograph. These fans asked Harry to sign the Fine Line limited edition vinyl set when they met. But some of Harry’s other fans found out that these people were selling the same online. Soon, #TreatHarryWithKindness started trending on Twitter.

Fans trend #TreatHarryWithKindness after Styles gets stalked

Harry Styles is known to be extremely kind and genuine towards his fans. On several occasions, the Adore You singer is seen interacting with fans online and also having a one-to-one discussion with them whenever he bumps into them at whatever city or country he is in. The former One Direction member is known to propagate the message “treat people with kindness” on various occasions.

But today, Harry Styles’ fans are using the same message to discuss a recent incident. For the past few hours, the hashtag #TreatHarryWithKindness has been trending on Twitter worldwide. Fans are using this hashtag about a recent viral video that shows some fans stalking Harry to get his autograph.

According to this viral video and several fan accounts, some fans stalked Harry Styles in L.A. These fans were seen carrying the new Fine Line limited edition vinyl sets along with them. The video also shows them interacting with Harry Styles and then asking him to sign these sets and write a few messages on them.

But Harry Styles fans got more furious when they noticed one of the people from the same viral video selling Harry’s signed Fine Line vinyl set online. A video about this copy is available online for sale also went viral. Many fans were quick to defend Harry Styles. They demanded everybody respect Harry’s privacy. Thus the hashtag #TreatHarryWithKindness started trending online. Take a look at all the reactions to this stalking incident below.

Is Harry Styles’ starring in Olivia Wilde’s next film?

Harry Styles has bagged his second film role. The former One Direction member is set to star in Olivia Wilde’s next film. According to Deadline’s report, this film has been titled Don’t Worry Darling. Harry Styles has reportedly replaced Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf for this role. Harry Styles will be starring alongside Little Women star Florence Pugh and Wonder Woman actor Chris Pine.

