Harry Styles' Fans Trend #TreatHarryWithKindness On Twitter After Stalking Incident

Harry Styles’ fans are fuming on Twitter. Some of Harry’s fans reportedly chased and stalked the singer for his autograph. These fans asked Harry to sign the Fine Line limited edition vinyl set when they met. But some of Harry’s other fans found out that these people were selling the same online. Soon, #TreatHarryWithKindness started trending on Twitter.

Harry Styles is known to be extremely kind and genuine towards his fans. On several occasions, the Adore You singer is seen interacting with fans online and also having a one-to-one discussion with them whenever he bumps into them at whatever city or country he is in. The former One Direction member is known to propagate the message “treat people with kindness” on various occasions.

But today, Harry Styles’ fans are using the same message to discuss a recent incident. For the past few hours, the hashtag #TreatHarryWithKindness has been trending on Twitter worldwide. Fans are using this hashtag about a recent viral video that shows some fans stalking Harry to get his autograph.

According to this viral video and several fan accounts, some fans stalked Harry Styles in L.A. These fans were seen carrying the new Fine Line limited edition vinyl sets along with them. The video also shows them interacting with Harry Styles and then asking him to sign these sets and write a few messages on them.

#TreatHarryWithKindness Se ve tan incómodo y molesto.faltaron el respeto a la privacidad de Harry solo para vender lo que firmó y ganar dinero con ello. Es extremadamente irrespetuoso y molesto, no puedo imaginar cómo se siente🥺🤬 pic.twitter.com/5XHJVUbSNF — Andrea Ribeiro (@andreearibeeiro) October 13, 2020

It sickens me, he is human too yk. Respect H and his privacy. #TreatHarryWithKindness pic.twitter.com/IlydRLBaI9 — Harryedwardstyles (@_Harold_Edward_) October 13, 2020

I can’t believe the AUDACITY of this guy🤦‍♀️and the fact that he’s selling the signed vinyls is just pissing me off. It’s so hard to TPWK when they don’t deserve it. But... *sigh* #TreatHarryWithKindness 🥺💕pic.twitter.com/owGIjiFEot — ᴀsʜʟᴇʏ ʟᴏᴠᴇs ʜᴀʀʀʏ♡︎ (@harolds_nipols) October 13, 2020

But Harry Styles fans got more furious when they noticed one of the people from the same viral video selling Harry’s signed Fine Line vinyl set online. A video about this copy is available online for sale also went viral. Many fans were quick to defend Harry Styles. They demanded everybody respect Harry’s privacy. Thus the hashtag #TreatHarryWithKindness started trending online. Take a look at all the reactions to this stalking incident below.

i’m still not over what happened earlier today. that was really messed up. please leave harry alone. stalking is never okay. he is the kindest person ever and really TRULY didn’t deserve that. #treatharrywithkindness pic.twitter.com/aeNN4WF5iW — phia✰ DIDNT UNF!! GOT RESTRICTED (@tbslonelyheartt) October 13, 2020

Look how annoyed/uncomfortable he looks... Put yourself in Harry’s shoes! What if someone stalked you and came up to you? You wouldn’t feel safe or comfortable at all.. you’d feel nervous and upset. Treat Harry with kindness by respecting his privacy! #TreatHarryWithKindness pic.twitter.com/tKk54Kr1OO — Annamae Supports You (@Tommobreeze) October 13, 2020

“Be a lover. Choose love. Give love. Love everyone. Always.”



He deserves the same amount of respect, privacy, kindness, and love that he shows to us. #TreatHarryWithKindness pic.twitter.com/alMZ4t7tYA — Annamae Supports You (@Tommobreeze) October 13, 2020

i mean his face shows it all, yeah right the supposedly "fans" "accidentally" met harry styles with a full fine line and a random 1d vinyl? like we weren't born yesterday okay...

He is a person with feelings, respect his damn privacy!#TreatHarryWithKindness pic.twitter.com/vtOJDjEF5M — princess park's avocado farm🎃👻 (@hannah22884810) October 13, 2020

Is Harry Styles’ starring in Olivia Wilde’s next film?

Harry Styles has bagged his second film role. The former One Direction member is set to star in Olivia Wilde’s next film. According to Deadline’s report, this film has been titled Don’t Worry Darling. Harry Styles has reportedly replaced Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf for this role. Harry Styles will be starring alongside Little Women star Florence Pugh and Wonder Woman actor Chris Pine.

