Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Harry Styles Loves Everything Gucci And These Pictures Are Proof

Hollywood News

Harry Styles has appeared in the Gucci campaign twice. The singer's love for Gucci is quite evident and these pictures are proof. Have a look at them.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harry Styles

Harry Styles kick-started his music career in 2010 and there was no looking back. He released his debut solo single in 2017. Sign of the Times appeared at the number 4th position on the Billboard Hot 100. Styles has been a part of various luxurious brand commercials. His Gucci campaign was appreciated by his fans. The Fine Line singer was seen playing piglets, lambs, and cutesy animals for Gucci Cruise 2019 Men’s Tailoring campaign. Moreover, Harry styles’ love for the Italian fashion brand is quite evident in his pictures.

Here are some of the Kiwi singer’s Gucci looks:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on

 

Harry Styles' professional front 

One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles made statements for his latest album Fine Line which came out in 2019. He also appeared in Saturday Night Live as a musical guest. He has creatively blended rock with impeccable editing while strumming an acoustic guitar in Fine Dine.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @harrystyles on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @harrystyles on

Also read: Democrat Leader Quotes Harry Potter, Maya Angelou At Impeachment Trial; Internet Reacts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @harrystyles on

Also read: Harry Styles & Lizzo Gave A 'Good As Hell' Performance While Singing 'Juice' Together

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @harrystyles on

Also read: Harry Styles Spotted At Malibu Beach During The Shoot Of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Also read: Harry Styles' Much-awaited Album 'Fine Line Is Out'; Fans Cannot Hold Excitement

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020