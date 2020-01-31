Harry Styles & Lizzo Gave A 'Good As Hell' Performance While Singing 'Juice' Together

Harry Styles and Lizzo surprised the audience as they performed Lizzo’s hit number Juice together during the SiriusXM and Pandora concert. This surprise performance led the audience to go crazy. Fans have been continuously tweeting about this surprise duet.

Lizzo & Harry Styles spill the ‘Juice’

Harry Styles has been fangirling about the newest pop sensation Lizzo for a while. So much so that he even covered a Lizzo song, Juice, during a radio show. Now, both Lizzo and Harry Styles surprised the audience during the concert as they took to stage together and performed Lizzo’s latest bop Jui​​​​​​ce together.

Lizzo was set to perform at the SiriusXM and Pandora’s concert ahead of the Super Bowl that is set to take place in Tampa, Florida on February 2, 2020. But as Lizzo started to perform her set of songs, the Watermelon Sugar singer walked on stage and started performing alongside the Grammy award winner.

As mentioned earlier, Harry Styles has always been vocal about being a fan of Lizzo and her songs. In an interview with a media portal, Harry Styles had even stated that Lizzo has all the qualities that you want in an artist. During the concert, as Harry Styles and Lizzo sang and danced together, they even participated in some harmless flirtation.

The moment Harry Styles and Lizzo took to stage, fans went berserk. People present at the concert could not help but post continuous videos of their performance online. Take a look at this Twitter video snapped by a fan at the concert.

VIDEO || Upclose video of Harry and Lizzo performing juice pic.twitter.com/bCwzveubJm — 1D Updates! (@With1DNews) January 31, 2020

ARE TOU FUCKIGNGG KIDDING ME THIS IS SUCH A DUO IM CRYKNGNGNG ICONSSSSS WHATTATS AHHHHHSSHSHSHSHDONT TOUCH ME — SARAH IS SEEING HARRY!!! (@drunkenharryy) January 31, 2020

IM LIVING FOR THIS — αѕнℓєу🌻 (@tpwkbabyy) January 31, 2020

I MEAN BEST DUO EVER — djax 🍉 tbsl (@whosdjax) January 31, 2020

Image Courtesy: Lizzo Instagram, Harry Styles Instagram

