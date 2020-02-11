Harry Styles Made His Fans Melt With THESE Kind Gestures; See List

Harry Edward Styles, professionally known as Harry Styles, is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. He started his career in 2010 by taking part in The X Factor. Following this, he joined the boy band One Direction. After multiple hits, the band got disbanded and Harry was signed by Columbia Records as a solo artist.

From then, Harry released several tracks that have been loved by fans. His song has topped on several musical charts and has even broken a few records. On his journey to becoming a superstar, he has done many gestures that have melted the hearts of his fans. Here are few such instances when Harry Styles went out of the way to show how much he loves his fans and what all he is willing to do for them.

Harry Styles' beautiful gesture for the LGBTQ community:

THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO MADE YESTERDAY HAPPEN🌈❤

We did had some issues as some of you noticed as some security wasn't too fond of bringing the papers in BUT we still made it and are gonna figure it out for today to make it happen again BIGGER AND BETTER



Love,

Luna & Ksenia pic.twitter.com/loT7pOVBDe — The Rainbow Project (@RainbowHProject) April 12, 2018

During one of his first London tour, Harry Styles turned The O2 into a giant LGBTQ tribute. It was a wave of happiness for fans who were present at the event. The whole stadium was lit in colours of the Pride flag as Harry Styles sang the song Sweet Creature. This kind of gesture is the reason why Harry is loved so much.

Harry Styles clicks pictures with fans:

Just walking through Central Park and look who I ran into! 🇬🇧👍 pic.twitter.com/r9aNIwZG9i — Hannah Dewey (@Hannah_Dewey) December 22, 2014

Harry Styles respects his fans, and that is why he is loved so much. Take a look at the post above where we can see him with a fan as he was just strolling through the Center Park in New York. In the post below, you can see the singer at one of his fans' birthday party. It was reported that Harry had crashed the part and had also paid the expense that his fans had incurred.

Harry Styles time and again saved fans:

In these videos, you will see how Harry Styles has, time and again, saved and helped his fans during the concerts. In the above video, we can Harry calling a security officer to help a fan during his concert.

In the video below, you will see him helping a girl who has fallen while wanting to take a picture with the singer. These kinds of gestures are what make Harry Styles one of the most loved singers.

