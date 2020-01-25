From Harry Styles To Ed Sheeran, Hollywood Stars Who Share The Aquarius Sign With You

Aquarians are very well aware of the type of people involved in their life. Be it a friend, significant other, or anyone else, Aquarians sure do know how to sense the personality of people. Usually born between January 20 to February 18, Aquarius traits include being fearless, independent, strong leaders, and extremely charming. From Oprah Winfrey to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, here is the list of all of the famous faces that you might have not realised were Aquarians. Take a look:

Harry Styles

Harry Styles was born in February. Aquarians are best-known for dissecting knowledge, deconstructing conventions, chasing the wildest dreams and also are frequent daydreamers. Based on Styles' personality, his star sign fits him perfectly, as Aquarians are known to be charmers. Harry Styles, who is famous for his bromance with one-direction members, just like any other Aquarian values true friendship and has many acquaintances, but only a small circle of close friends.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran was reportedly was born on a moon cusp, a day during which the zodiac sign for the moon switched from Aries to Pisces. Just like any other Aquarian, Ed Sheeran has an easy-going personality, as seen in his many interviews. Aquarius simply don't sweat in small matters and problems in life. However, things might be problematic, in certain situations which demands a quick response. Aquarians are known to be free spirits and it's difficult for them to give away their independence.

Ellen DeGeneres

Aquarians are best known for their charitable nature and are considered among the few humanitarians of the zodiac. They tend to spend their lives following a path led by their huge hearts and possess a unique ability to see the world as something they can help to better. Seems like these traits perfectly match the like of Ellen DeGeneres, as the popular talk show hosts often gives away charity to the needy.

