Harry Styles Had Some Of His Funniest Moments While In 'One Direction', Take A Look

Harry Styles has come a long way since his One Direction days. Ever since the band went on a hiatus, all the members have pursued solo careers. He is currently the only One Direction member who has released his sophomore album. During the One Direction days, he had a lot of fun while being on tour and during their several interviews. So take a look at some of Harry Styles’ funniest moments during that time.

Harry Styles funniest moments in 1D

1. Harry falling on stage

Harry Styles was considered to be one of the biggest entertainers during the One Direction tour days. The band made an appearance on Ellen's show before the band went on a hiatus. During their appearance, Ellen showed a clip of how Harry fell on stage during one of the band's concerts. The moment Ellen showed this clip, the crowd burst out laughing and even One Direction band member Niall Horan could not control his laughter.

2. Harry Styles imitating a bored fan

Harry Styles loved to interact with the crowd during the band’s tour concerts. Once during One Direction’s tour in Vancouver, the singer noticed a fan in the crowd who seemed to be getting bored. The singer was quick to imitate the fan and even made sure to add some funny moments to the show.

3. Harry Styles and Niall Horan during 'This Is Us' interview

Harry Styles and Niall Horan seemed to be having some great banter during their One Direction days. When the boys were doing interviews for This Is Us documentary, Harry and Niall could not stop laughing. One of the funniest moments from this particular interview was when the boys talked about how they are.

4. One Direction playing ‘Never Have I Ever’

Another one of the funniest moments from One Direction on Ellen's show was the band playing ‘Never Have I Ever’. This interview is still one of the most memorable One Direction interviews. During the interview, Harry Styles and his expressions were a must-watch since most of the questions secretly revolved around him. Take a look.

