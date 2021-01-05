Are Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Dating? All You Need To Know About The Rumoured Couple

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have been dating for a few weeks now, as per a source who was quoted by a tabloid online. As per a recent set of reports, the multi-faceted actor, producer and director was seen holding hands with the renowned musician at a wedding ceremony a couple of days ago. The reports in question even claimed that the two, hours later, arrived at Harry Styles' L.A residence. The report suggesting that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles had first appeared on People Magazine.

Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Dating?

Since the reports of the two holding hands and looking blissfully happy with each other found its way to the internet, people have been asking "Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Dating?" In order to answer that very question, a source was quoted by People Magazine that the two, while they attended a friend's wedding during the weekend that went by, were very affectionate and seemed quite happy while they interacted with everyone there. As per the source that was quoted by the magazine, the two have been dating for a couple of weeks now.

Quite recently, a fan of the duo released an image of the actors from the aforementioned wedding. The House star can be seen sporting a floral dress, while Styles can be seen wearing a traditional three-piece suit. Both of them can be seen wearing masks that are in-line with the colour scheme that they are wearing respectively. The image of the two can be found below.

The start of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde relationship:

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles crossed paths for the first time when, as per a report on TheNewZealandHerald, when the former approached the latter to cast him in her presumed completed horror film, Don't Worry Darling. As per the very same report, Wilde chose to cast Styles after she saw his debut performance in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war film, Dunkirk. The report even stated that Wilde indulged in somewhat of a victory dance after the One Direction singer signed on the dotted lines. At the time, Wilde was involved with her long-time partner, Jason Sudeikis. The duo, who have two children together, as per the same article, have parted ways recently.

