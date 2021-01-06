Harry Styles Grooves With Phoebe Waller-Bridge In New Music Video Wearing Matching Outfits

Singer Harry Styles recently released a new music video titled Treat People With Kindness with Fleabag fame Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The unlikely pair grooved in synchronization in Harry Styles's new video wearing matching clothes. Read on to know more about the song and Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's pairing.

Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge dance together in new video

Harry Styles has recently released his new music video for Treat People With Kindness. The song appears on Fine Line, his second album, which was released on December 13, 2019. Treat People With Kindness, which is filmed in black and white, opens with Styles performing in a vintage-looking nightclub. He’s eventually joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which is when the pair dance in synchronization with gender roles reversed. The two are dressed in head-to-toe Gucci tailored blazers over the same patterned sweaters, wide-legged white pants, and red nail paints. You can see their looks here.

The black-and-white video, which was directed by British filmmakers Ben and Gabe Turner, has already been viewed more than thirteen million times on Youtube since its release five days ago. The single features on Styles' album Fine Line which is nominated for the best pop vocal album at the Grammy Awards. You can see Treat People With Kindness video here.

Harry's music video for Treat People With Kindness is quite different from other videos in his album. It is the sixth single in his album called Fine Line, where he can be seen performing on stage in a black and white video, which is unusual as his music videos often do not show his performances. He has had a total of six singles in this album, the first one named Lights Up. The second single, Adore You, had an odd music video that gained a great deal of attention, as it featured Harry falling in love with a fish. The fish grew larger until eventually, Harry had to throw the fish back into the sea.

The third single, Falling, was debuted at the Brit Awards 2020 and after that, in May 2020, Harry released Watermelon Sugar, the fourth single from the album, which had a music video in which Harry was surrounded by beautiful women. He released Golden, the fifth song, on October 23, 2020, after which his sixth song, Treat People With Kindness, was released on New Year’s Day 2021.

