Taylor Swift's Documentary 'Miss Americana' Stunned Her Fans; Check Out The Best Moments

Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary Miss Americana was a tell-all tale about her life from a country singer to one of the most successful pop stars on the planet. Taylor Swift’s documentary also sheds light on her personal struggles while she figured out her life in the spotlight. So take a look at some of the best moments from the singer's documentary Miss Americana.

Taylor Swift’s best moments in Miss Americana

1. Taylor Swift talks about Marsha Blackburn

One of the most pivotal moments documented in Taylor Swift’s documentary is the pop singer being open about her political views and condemning the Republican then-candidate now-senator Marsha Blackburn. In Miss Americana, she talks about how Blackburn is disguising her policies against women and the LGBTQ+ community with her ‘Tennessee Christian values’. In the documentary, she is also seen arguing with her father Scott Swift regarding her statement against Blackburn.

2. Taylor Swift performs 'Clean'

Taylor Swift’s sexual assault case against former radio personality David Mueller shocked the music industry. The Blank Space singer who eventually won the lawsuit garnered major praise from the industry for her gutsy and sharp stand against the entire narrative that blamed her for the incident.

In Miss Americana, Taylor Swift performed the song Clean during her tour and the song symbolically represented the incident.

3. "A nice girl"

Taylor Swift’s documentary also throws light on how she wanted to avoid trouble by not stating her political opinion. The singer further spoke about the sort of unattainable expectations that are set from being considered ‘a nice girl’. Take a look at the clip here.

4. Taylor gets sassy

Taylor Swift’s documentary Miss Americana ends with one of the sassiest Taylor Swift moments of all time. She says, “Oh sorry was I loud? In my own house that I bought with the songs that I wrote about my own life?” Take a look at the clip here that just speaks for itself.

