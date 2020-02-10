Harry Styles Defines 'love' & 'sadness' With These Iconic Lyrics From 'Fine Line'

Harry Styles' sophomore album, Fine Lines was released a few months ago, and fans have been loving it. In an interview with a leading media portal, Harry Styles himself had revealed that this album of his was about love and sadness. Harry’s songs are relatable. That is one of the major reasons why his fans love him so much and are able to connect with his music.

Read | Harry Styles Is All Ready To Say 'Lights Up' At BRIT Awards 2020 With His Performance

In this album, he has defined the emotions of love and sadness so beautifully that it is hard to not talk about the songs. He takes his listeners through his break-up journey, has included some philosophical thoughts, and has beaded them together with beautiful lyrics and created relatable songs. The album has twelve tracks in total and all the twelve songs have a set of meaningful lyrics to them. Read on to know the most iconic lines from the album Fine Line.

Read | Harry Styles & Lizzo Gave A 'Good As Hell' Performance While Singing 'Juice' Together

Fine Line

“Put a price on emotion / I'm looking for something to buy."

"You've got my devotion but man, I can hate you sometimes"

Falling

"And I'm well aware I write too many songs about you."

"I'm in my bed and you're not here"

"And it kills me 'cause I know we've ran out of things we can say."

"Forget what I said It's not what I meant" -

Read | From Harry Styles To Ed Sheeran, Hollywood Stars Who Share The Aquarius Sign With You

Lights Up

“Shine, step into the light, shine, so bright sometimes.”

“All the lights couldn't put out the dark, runnin' through my heart"

"It'd be so sweet if things just stayed the same"

Read | Harry Styles Loves Everything Gucci And These Pictures Are Proof

Adore You

"I'd walk through fire for you / Just let me adore you."

"I get so lost inside your eyes."

"You don't have to say you love me, you don't have to say nothing, you don't have to say you're mine"

"Strawberry lipstick state of mind"

Read | Harry Styles Spotted At Malibu Beach During The Shoot Of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Image Credits: Harry Styles Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.