Harry Styles Fans Will Now Get To Hear Him Read A Bedtime Story On The Calm App

Former One Direction member Harry Styles will now be available to read bedtime stories through the “Calm” app. The Calm application is known for providing its users with a calming vibe and thus helping them cope with day to day stress. The app primarily focuses on meditation and making the user feel calm and relaxed through its various functions. Hence Harry Styles will now be partnering with the application to read bedtime stories to users who wish to hear his voice.

Harry Styles to read bedtime stories on the Calm application

The Calm app revealed that a huge superstar will be joining them soon as part of the bedtime stories session on the app. Fans were delighted to find out Harry Styles will be the one reading them bedtime stories. The singer has a huge fan base since the time he was part of the boy band One Direction. Since the band split up, Harry Styles has been making solo hits and topping several charts over the years. Thus having Harry read a bedtime story on the app was something the fans have been quite delighted about.

Hence, the Calm app posted a tweet in which the voice of Harry Styles can be heard. In the video posted, Harry can be heard introducing himself and thus fans were delighted to finally have him on the application. However, there is no information yet as to which book or bedtime story he will be reading. Fans are simply delighted to have him on the app as it gives out a personal touch to every user. Fans of Harry Styles instantly took to Twitter to express their excitement for having Harry read them a bedtime story.

THIS IS IT. HARRY IS SAVING 2020. — 𝓬𝓪𝓼. 🌸 (@cxrneliastyles) July 6, 2020

However, this is not the first time that the Calm app has brought on a celebrity to read a bedtime story. Prior to Harry, Matthew McConaughey also had been part of the Calm app and had read a bedtime story. During the time, Matthew McConaughey read the story called “Wonder” which was written by Chris Advansun. The story was a 35-minute-long narration and was beautifully narrated by McConaughey. Hence fans are now delighted to hear the voice of Harry Styles on the app as well.

