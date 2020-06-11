Harry Styles' North America Concert Dates Pushed To 2021, Says 'it’s Safe To Do So'

Harry Styles has postponed his North America concert dates and has pushed them forward to 2021. The singer has done this to ensure complete safety of his crew and the fans. Harry Styles posted the new dates and a long heartfelt message for his fans addressing this issue and also mentioned that he wishes to come back soon.

Harry Styles North America concert dates pushed to 2021

The Love on Trek tour was originally planned to start in Europe in the month of April. However, due to the pandemic scenario back then, the dates were rescheduled. Now, Harry Styles and his team have rescheduled the dates for their North American tour. Sharing this news on social media, Harry Styles wrote that he was excited to be on tour this summer. However, due to the current scenario in the world, he was forced to take certain things into consideration for the well-being of his fans and crew members.

Harry Styles mentioned that COVID-19 has posed a threat to his fans and crew members in case the concert goes through and hence he is forced to reschedule it to summer 2021. Harry Styles maintained the fact that it is his top priority to care about the well-being of his fans and other people around him. He also added that he personally cannot wait to see his fans and perform for them; however, he asked them to understand the current situation. Harry added that he will definitely see everyone on tour once again, the day everything settles and it is safe again. The singer further continued saying that we as a community are in a movement off necessary change and growth in the world.

He assured his fans through the caption that he will be using the free time to listen and educate himself on various things. Further on, Harry referred to the on-going Black Lives Matter movement and said that during this time, he too shall work towards the fight for equal rights for all in the future. Closing his caption, Harry asked his fans to be kind to one another and shared his love with everyone. Fans of the singer were supportive of his decision, but were also sad that the dates have been pushed all the way to summer 2021.

