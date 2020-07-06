TikTok Users Loved Harry Styles' Cardigan So Much The Designer's Shared PDF Instructions

Back in February 2020, pop singer, Harry Styles was seen wearing a patchwork designer cardigan during a rehearsal before The Tonight Show. The crocheted style soon began going viral on the Internet with various Harry Styles fans and fashion enthusiasts patching up their own versions of the sweater. As Styles' fans attempted in making their own version of the cardigan, #HarryStylesCardigan started trending on the Internet. The cardigan was designed by fashion designer JW Anderson who has now released a downloadable pattern for the cardigan for fans to try their hand at sewing.

Harry Styles' colourful cardigan sewing instructions

Having presumably come across the trend of #HarryStylesCardigan, designer JW Anderson has now released a downloadable PDF for fans to sew their very own colourful cardigans. In her Instagram post, the designer wrote that he was incredibly impressed and humbled by everyone liking his work. JW Anderson wrote 'A gift from Jonathan to all our TikTok Cardigan fans: “I am so impressed and incredibly humbled by this trend and everyone knitting the cardigan. I really wanted to show our appreciation so we are sharing the pattern with everyone. Keep it up!'. Check out his post below -

The PDF shared by JW Anderson is free for fans to download and knit their own versions of the cardigan. The oversized sweater is reportedly worth 1,535 Euros. Check out excerpts from the sewing instructions released by JW Anderson below -

Join the panels

Use the Red Aran yarn to sew.

Lay the panels in order.

Pull all tail ends to RS of work. Do not darn.

With RS together and matching the stitch sections, pin together 2 panels.

Sew using a narrow backstitch seam.

Join the rest of the panels in the same way.

Join ribs with WS together, pin Back Rib to bottom edge,

matching centres. Join with a backstitch seam.

The seam will be on the outside.

Rep for both Front pieces and Cuffs.

Attach front bands

Pin bands starting at bottom of Front rib to start of neck shaping.

NB. The Buttonhole band is sewn to the Left Front.

Sew on Front Bands.

Sew buttons to Button band.

Note - The PDF to knit your own Harry Styles' inspired cardigan can be found on JW Anderson's Instagram

