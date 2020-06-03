Harry Styles & Chrissy Teigen And Other Celebrities Who Donated To Protesters' Bail Funds

Harry Styles took to his Twitter account and revealed that he is donating post bail funds to arrested protest organisers. The singer has called for justice over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who lost his life to police brutality and inequality. Harry Styles promoted the Black Lives Matter movement.

Harry Styles in support of Floyd's protesters

Moreover, Harry Styles urged his fans to educate themselves on police brutality and racism. On Friday, police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a video surfaced on him kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, which led to his death. After the video surfaced, people in the US as well as around the globe had been outraged.

Harry Styles threw light on how he was privileged as a white male and further talked about social change and racism. He wrote in the post, “I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white. 'Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist. Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes.” He further wrote, “I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organisers. Look inwards, educate yourself and others. “LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER.” (sic)

Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber support protesters

On another note, Chrissy Teigen had doubled up donation fund of $200k after an online user called the protestors ‘rioters and criminals’. Gigi Hadid too donated to bail funds for protestors after she sought advice on which groups to donate money to. Justin Bieber too had taken to his social media account and had extended support to Floyd’s protestors.

Drake donates towards bail funds

Moreover, rapper Drake too, has donated $100k in support of ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. American celebrity Kim Kardashian took to her social media handle and offered her monetary aid. She expressed how ‘disturbed’ she is by the injured face of a protester.

Protests in the US

Mass protests have broken out across the United States as millions of citizens went vocal about their pain and protested across the nation. Where many protesters have been protesting peacefully, there have been several cities in the US where protesters got a little violent. However, there have been videos surfacing the internet where police have allegedly been attacking protesters to stop them from protesting.

