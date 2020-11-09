Billie Eilish And Harry Styles Will Appear In A Seven-part Gucci Mini-film Series

Billie Eilish is an American singer and songwriter. The 18-year-old singer gained a lot of popularity after her 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go. Billie has since then been a part of many collaborations, promotional campaigns and brand deals. One such collaboration is the recent announcement of Gucci. Gucci is a luxury fashion house. The brand was first launched in 1921 based in Italy and now is one of the highest-rated fashion labels. Gucci announced that they have organized a GucciFest on its OTT platform on November 16-22. They announced the line-up and fans are really excited to watch the end product. Billie Eilish and Harry Styles will be seen together in this seven-part Gucci mini-film series.

Details About the Gucci Film Series -

Gucci recently announced on its social media platforms that they will be launching a seven-part mini-film series on the Gucci app, YouTube Fashion, Weibo, Gucci YouTube and the site, GucciFest.com. The line-up for the film has some amazing names like Billie Eilish and the British heartthrob of millions Harry Styles. The film will release a fresh episode every day. The name of the film is going to be Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended. It is directed by the Oscar-nominated director Gus Van Sant and the creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele.

The plot of the Mini-film series is going to be, Silvia Calderoni will be seen in a surreal daily routine around the city and would have interesting encounters with some international celebrities. Other prominent names to be a part of this project are Paul B Preciado, Achille Bonito Oliva, Ariana Papademetropoulos, Darius Khonsary, Florence Welch, Sasha Waltz, Arlo Parks, Lu Han and Jeremy O Harris. The Gucci Fest will also be celebrating the works of 15 independent fashion artists by premiering their fashion films as well. One such name to be included in this line-up is Priya Ahluwalia's fashion label, Ahluwalia Studio. Other talents include Nigerian-born Mowalola Ogunlesi and menswear-focussed Bianca Saunders.

Since the absence of the fashion label in the Milan Fashion Week, the fans were highly anticipating a new project for the launch of this years line-up. The announcement of Gucci Fest and the collaboration with the popular music stars Billie Elish and Harry Styles has created a frenzy among the fans. Everyone's excited to see the rollouts of this first OTT venture.

