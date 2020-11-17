Harry Styles' Fans Defend The Singer After Candace Owens' 'bring Back Manly Men' Tweet

Author Candace Owens recently faced backlash after her negative tweet about Harry's style. In her tweet, Owens focused on one of Harry Styles' magazine shoots and said, “There is no society that can survive without strong men.” “The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

Candace Owens faces backlash for targeting Harry Styles' choice of living

After Owens' tweet, several celebrities and fans defended Harry Styles and his decision to express himself through clothing. The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood shared his response to Candace Owens’ tweet. He wrote, “Masculinity alone does not make a man,” later adding, “In fact, it’s got nothing to do with it.”

i think you’ve missed the definition of what a man is. masculinity alone does not make a man — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) November 16, 2020

Jameela Jamil also had a similar response as she defended Harry Styles’ choice. Check her tweet here:

Also... this was at one time considered very manly. Wigs, make up, tights, frills... maybe this is the comeback of the “manly man.” pic.twitter.com/8dvSRGYj4w — Jameela Jamil ðŸŒˆ (@jameelajamil) November 16, 2020

Fans defend Harry Styles after Candace Owens' Harry Styles Tweet

Other celebrities who expressed disagreement with Candace Owens’ opinion included Joshua Lewis, Louis Mensch, Zach Braff. Fans also shared a similar sentiment as they defended Harry Styles by showing pictures of men who chose to dress differently and were still entitled as ‘men’. One of the users wrote, “Candace Owens is 50 years behind on culture and education. Here's Iggy Pop, David Bowie, and Kurt Cobain all cross-dressing. The list of other men in music doing the same is very long. The trend started around 1970 and went into another culture like sports. Welcome to 1970”.

Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the fuck you want to be. pic.twitter.com/oY6ji3tpaI — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 16, 2020

Manly men don’t dodge the draft by lying that they have bone spurs, @RealCandaceO. So there’s that. https://t.co/jV9EMaeQX4 — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) November 16, 2020

i couldn't think of a worse idea than going after harry styles on twitter. — Joshua Lewis (@realjoshlewis) November 16, 2020

Candace Owens is 50 years behind on culture and education. Here's Iggy Pop, David Bowie, and Kurt Cobain all cross dressing. The list of other men in music doing the same is very long. The trend started around 1970 and went into other culture like sports. Welcome to 1970. pic.twitter.com/YkxRcasIoH — Simon Gloom (@simongloom) November 16, 2020

candace owen, ur pathetic and embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/5jHriZIE7a — key !ðŸ›¶ (@harryinitaly) November 16, 2020

that candace owen thing annoys me for many reasons but the main one is claiming that the east is supposedly more “masculine” & the west is pushing a so called agenda of gender fluidity is such bullshit . it erases all of the history & culture surrounding gender & sexuality (1/?) — danielle â™¡ (@dreamgirIdani) November 16, 2020

Aww, so sad to bad. The right is desperately trying to find their new grifting niche. I have rejected and will continue to reject their narrow definition of masculinity. Candace Owen is her own caution warning. pic.twitter.com/VJyIJVncJp — GeekGirlForever (@scifichick25) November 16, 2020

Candace Owens addresses backlash

In response to the backlash, Owens doubled down on her stance in a series of tweets on Monday. “I’m impervious to woke culture. Showing me 50 examples of something won’t make it any less stupid,” she tweeted, while also responding to her critics’ posts and promoting her book. In another tweet, she wrote, "Since I’m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said “bring back manly men”. I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like “toxic masculinity”, were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry".

