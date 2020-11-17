Last Updated:

Harry Styles' Fans Defend The Singer After Candace Owens' 'bring Back Manly Men' Tweet

Candance Owens recently targeted Harry Styles by mentioning 'bring back manly men' in a tweet. The author faced a major backlash from the singers' fans

harry styles

Author Candace Owens recently faced backlash after her negative tweet about Harry's style. In her tweet, Owens focused on one of Harry Styles' magazine shoots and said, “There is no society that can survive without strong men.” “The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

Candace Owens faces backlash for targeting Harry Styles' choice of living

After Owens' tweet, several celebrities and fans defended Harry Styles and his decision to express himself through clothing. The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood shared his response to Candace Owens’ tweet. He wrote, “Masculinity alone does not make a man,” later adding, “In fact, it’s got nothing to do with it.” 

Jameela Jamil also had a similar response as she defended Harry Styles’ choice. Check her tweet here:

Fans defend Harry Styles after Candace Owens' Harry Styles Tweet

Other celebrities who expressed disagreement with Candace Owens’ opinion included Joshua Lewis, Louis Mensch, Zach Braff. Fans also shared a similar sentiment as they defended Harry Styles by showing pictures of men who chose to dress differently and were still entitled as ‘men’. One of the users wrote, “Candace Owens is 50 years behind on culture and education. Here's Iggy Pop, David Bowie, and Kurt Cobain all cross-dressing. The list of other men in music doing the same is very long. The trend started around 1970 and went into another culture like sports. Welcome to 1970”.

Candace Owens addresses backlash

In response to the backlash, Owens doubled down on her stance in a series of tweets on Monday. “I’m impervious to woke culture. Showing me 50 examples of something won’t make it any less stupid,” she tweeted, while also responding to her critics’ posts and promoting her book. In another tweet, she wrote, "Since I’m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said “bring back manly men”. I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like “toxic masculinity”, were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry". 

