Harvey Weinstein Health: Why Is Former Film Producer Using A Walker?

Harvey Weinstein, the former American film producer, and the co-founder of the entertainment firm Miramax was recently seen using a walker. He is known for producing several successful independent movies that include Sex, Lies, and Videotapes, Shakespeare in Love, Pulp Fiction, and others. In October 2017, he was expelled from the company due to the multiple sexual harassment accusations. By the end of the month, over 80 women had made allegations against Weinstein. This lead to the trending controversial hashtags Me Too. He was indirectly responsible for sparking the Me Too Campaign all over the world, which is also called as the Weinstein effect. He was arrested in May 2018 on the charges of rape, and sexual assault, but was released on bail. Read more to know about his recent courthouse appearance.

Harvey gets a walker

Recently, Harvey was seen at a Manhattan courthouse using a metal walker. Two tennis balls were attached at the back of the walker. Reportedly, during the morning’s proceeding, his bail was increased from $1 million cash to $2 million insurance-company bonds. The reason behind this apparent increase came from his bail proceedings in his earlier case. The prosecutors had accused Harvey of making 57 violations, including his two-piece ankle monitor. It included being out of cell service range and leaving the signaling device in one location and the main part in the other. Because of the apparent violations, prosecutors wanted Justice James Burke to increase the bail amount from $1 million to $5 million.

The district attorney’s office further argued that if this is not possible, then a $50 million bond partially backed by 10 percent, or a $10 million insurance bond, would be appropriate. The bail situation got complicated due to a new criminal justice reform enacted earlier this year. New legislations eliminate cash bail for the vast majority of misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies, and it puts a more severe restriction on imposing electronic monitoring. The rule changes will be in effect from January 1, 2020.

