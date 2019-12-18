Harvey Weinstein's Lawyers Want $45 Million Civil Suit Postponed Due To His 'back Pain'

The 67-year-old #Metoo accused film mogul, Harvey Weinstein, recently underwent a spine surgery last week. Harvey was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women during the peak of the #Metoo movement. He will soon undergo his criminal trial in January of 2020. However, now just a few weeks prior to his trial, Harvey Weinstein's lawyers are claiming that the $45 million lawsuit is too much to bear for the former Hollywood producer due to his 'back pain'.

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers want to push back his trial due to his spine surgery

After Harvey Weinstein's spinal surgery, his lawyers are now petitioning the court to postpone his civil suit trial due to his back pain. The lawyers have stated that the pain and the $45 million lawsuit is too much to bear for the accused producer. This news was brought to light after a New York based news organisation saw the court papers pertaining to the upcoming trial.

Last week, Harvey Weinstein was seen looking extremely frail and was walking with the assistance of a walker outside the courthouse. Harvey apparently injured his back in a car crash back in August. The $45 million civil suit was levied upon the former producer by the loan company AI International Holdings. The firm sued Harvey after they recalled a debt owed to them by Harvey's own production firm. However, once the #Metoo movement started, Harvey Weinstein's production company shut down without repaying its debts.

The lawyers of Harvey Weinstein are requesting that civil suit trial be postponed until the conclusion of his criminal trial that will take place on January 6. In the letter to the court, Harvey's lawyer Imran Ansari wrote that his client was already encumbered with the preparations for his impending criminal trial. He added that the addition of his pain after surgery was too much to bear for the elderly film mogul. He then added that AI Holdings did not have a problem with pausing their civil suit against Harvey. The letter finally ended with Imran asking for a stay in the civil suit so that his client could concentrate on his impending criminal trial.

