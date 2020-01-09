Scarlett Johansson Almost Played A Character In THESE Films, Check Out

Scarlett Johansson started her Hollywood career in the year 1994 with the movie North. 'The Black Widow' star is also a recipient of several awards including a BAFTA and Tony Award. The actor was last seen in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

She has given a fair share of hit movies to the industry since then. However, there are some characters of Hollywood that Scarlett Johansson was offered but she did not play them. Check out the movie parts that Scarlett Johansson was almost cast in for.

Movie parts Scarlett Johansson almost played -

Lisbeth Salander from The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Scarlett Johansson's deep, smoky voice and dark personality would have been a perfect pitch for the role. Director David Fincher, in an interview, revealed that Johansson had a great audition. However, the reason for Scarlett not playing the role was not revealed.

Sarah from The Craft (1996)

The Craft was a 1996's teen flick. Scarlett was just twelve years old when she tried out for the lead role. Although she lost the role to Mentalist star Robin Tunney, she reportedly still made it to the shortlist along with Alicia Silverstone and Angelina Jolie.

Evey Hammond, V for Vendetta (2005)

Reportedly, Scarlett Johansson was considered for the role along with Bryce Dallas Howard and Keira Knightley. However, Natalie Portman was cast as Evey Hammond. Evey Hammond's role won Natalie Portman the Best Actress award and is also considered as her one of the best roles.

Lois Lane, Superman Returns (2006)

Instead of being a part of Marvel's Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson would have been a part of DC comics. As Superman Returns was passed from director to director, Johansson's name was reportedly thrown out as a candidate for Lois Lane. When the movie finally fell into the hands of Bryan Singer, Kate Bosworth was cast for the role.

