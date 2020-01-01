Scarlett Johanson's Best Movies To Watch As You Enter The New Year 2020

Scarlett Johansson is a popular Hollywood actor and is known to dominate any movie that she stars in. The actor started her Hollywood career in the year 1994 with the movie North. She has given a fair share of hit movies to the industry since.

Here are some amazing Scarlett Johansson movies

Lucy

The movie Lucy was released in the year 2014. The movie had Scarlett Johansson playing a crucial and central role. Scarlett plays the role of Lucy, who gets stuck in a dark deal but turns the tables around, becoming a merciless warrior. The movie plays with the concept of the human brain and the intricacies of the same. Johansson acting in the movie is said to 'send chills down the spine', as the fans claim. The movie also starred Morgan Freeman, Amr Waked, and Min-sik Choi. It was directed by Luc Besson.

Don Jon

Scarlett Johansson appeared alongside Joseph Gordon Levitt in the movie Don Jon. It was released in the year 2013. The movie traces the story of Jon, who has unrealistic expectations of sexual intimacy based on adult films which he then explores with his love Barbara, played by Scarlett. The movie was directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt himself. The movie also stars Julianne Moore and Tony Danza.

Ghost in the Shell

The movie Ghost in the Shell was released in the year 2017. The movie was dominated by Scarlett Johansson as she played the role of a cyber-human who is made to hunt criminals. It was directed by Rupert Sanders. The movie was based on a comic with the same name by Shirow Masamune.

The Prestige

The Prestige is a mindblowing movie that starred Scarlett Johansson, Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Piper Perabo, Rebecca Hall, and Michael Caine. The movie was released in the year 2006 and was directed by Christopher Nolan. The movie shows a never-ending battle between two magicians while Scarlett Johansson plays the character of an assistant with questionable loyalty.

Avengers: Endgame

The movie Avengers: Endgame can be called one of the most iconic movies of all time. The movie is the final journey of The Avengers as they try to undo the damage done to the earth by Thanos. The movie stars the original team members Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner along with others. The movie was released in the year 2019 and was directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

