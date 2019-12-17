3 Scarlett Johansson Movies That Prove Her Power Over Box Office

Scarlett Johansson is one of the very few actors in Hollywood who has never typecast herself to certain categories of roles since the start of her career. She has all types of movies in her kitty from superhero, science fiction to million-dollar franchises. Scarlett Johansson is today seen as one of the top actors and has reportedly been one of the highest-paid female actors in the world. The Black Widow star is also a recipient of several awards including a BAFTA and Tony Award. The actor was last seen in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

Here is a list of the best, commercially successful films of Scarlett Johansson

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The last instalment in the Avengers franchise, Avengers: Endgame had all the superheroes to come together and fight against Thanos in the last battle. The film smashed every record held before and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Scarlett Johansson’s character, however, died in the film but a Marvel film based full-fledged on her Black Widow avatar is in the making.

2. The Prestige (2006)

Christopher Nolan’s 2006 hit psychological thriller follows the story of two magicians whose rivalry reaches a new level when one of them completes a teleportation trick. Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Robert Angier’s assistant, Olivia Wenscombe. The film reportedly managed to rake up $109.7 million and was a huge critical success as well.

3. Iron Man 2 (2010)

Every Scarlett Johansson movie list is incomplete without mentioning a Marvel movie. She first played the role of Black Widow for Iron Man 2. Her badass portrayal of the superhero paved a way for her character in the hearts of fans. Marvel announced in July 2019 that Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow will be getting her stand-alone movie soon.

