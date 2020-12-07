Have A Look At The 'NCIS LA' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

NCIS Los Angeles is a well-known American television series which has a number of seasons viewed by a large audience. The story of this series follows the work of two undercover operatives of the Naval Criminal Investigative Team, with both of them having an esteemed service in their profession.

Due to the nature of this television series, there are a number of main as well as recurring characters in the show. Let us have a look at some of the most prominent actors in the NCIS LA cast and their other works.

NCIS Los Angeles cast

Chris O’Donnel as G. Callen

Chris O’Donnel has played one of the leading roles of NCIS LA cast, C. Callen, Lead Senior Field Agent and undercover operative. This character is highly bilingual, speaking multiple languages which include Russian, German and French and has worked in many different undercover projects over his career. In an acting career which has spanned for three decades, he has appeared in a number of television shows and films as well. He has appeared in well-known television shows such as Two and a Half Men, Grey’s Anatomy and in the 1997 movie Batman and Robin.

Peter Cambor as Nate Getz

Peter Cambor has played another important role in the cast of NCIS LA, the role of Nate Getz, who is an Operational Psychologist who is both an agent and a doctor. This is one of the briefest roles of Nate Getz, with the actor working in Notes from the Underbelly for two seasons. He also later worked in Wedding Band.

Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye

Daniela Ruah has played the role of Kensi Blye who is the only female agent under OSP and the daughter of a marine. Her character is another prominent character in the cast of NCIS LA and it shows her as a rather skilled agent who is not afraid to use her sexuality to get the job done. Daniela is a popular actor hailing from Portugal, having worked in the 2012 film Red Tails and quite a few American and Portuguese television shows.

Adam Jamal Craig as Dominic Vail

Adam Jamal Craig plays another major character in the NCIS LA cast. Playing the role of Dominic Vail, he plays a technical expert who has been assigned to OSP. Adam Jamal Craig has also appeared in the popular American TV show, The Office.

