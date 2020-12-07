Paul Bettany Says WandaVision Is A "beautiful Puzzle" With Many Firsts For MCU Fans

WandaVision is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus which has garnered much attention. It stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as they reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch and Vision, respectively. Now Bettany teased the mystery that the show has to offer.

Also Read | Paul Bettany Reveals Practical Reason Of Filming 'WandaVision' In Front Of A Live Audience

'WandaVision is a “beautiful puzzle,”' according to Paul Bettany

In a recent appearance on Sirius XM’s Jesse Cagle Show, Paul Bettany talked about his upcoming Marvel series WandaVision. He said that it is a really big swing that they have taken, and it is a beautiful puzzle that the audience will get to open over the course of the episodes. The actor stated that with every episode the viewers will peel back the layers and get closer and closer to the truth of what is going on in the town for this strange couple. He noted that there would be a lot of firsts for all the MCU fans.

Paul Bettany revealed that they shot the first two episodes in just two days in front of a live audience. He mentioned that they shot it exactly as one would have shot shows in the ‘50s, like The Dick Van Dyke Show or I Love Lucy. He noted that filming the series was such a thriller and it was so “bonkers and fun” for him.

Also Read | 'WandaVision': Paul Bettany Shares His Views On The MCU Timeline

Also Read | Elizabeth Olsen Shares What Excites Her The Most About WandaVision Series On Disney+

WandaVision will share continuity with MCU films. It takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. There are several questions regarding the series, especially how Vision can come to life after his death in the movie. It is speculated that everything could just be an illusion created by Wanda Maximoff. Plot details are kept under wraps. The show will be linked to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision cast includes Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn, along with Fred Melamed, Debra Jo Rupp, and Asif Ali. The miniseries is said to consist of six episodes. It will be the first show in Phase Four of the MCU. WandaVision is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus from January 15, 2020.

Also Read | Marvel Teases First Look Of 'Loki', 'Falcon And Winter Soldier' And 'WandaVision' Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.