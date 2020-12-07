Ali Stroker Talks About Her Role In 'Christmas Ever After', Calls It A 'dream Come True'

Ali Stroker has made a strong impact in her acting career having won a Tony Award last year for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! and parallelly becoming the first actor to win the prestigious award while being on a wheelchair. It has now been revealed that the actor will be a part of the cast of Christmas Ever After. Ali Stroker has now talked about bringing a physically challenged character to life in her latest movie. Have a look at what the actors said about the same.

Ali Stroker on playing a physically challenged character in Christmas ever after

Ali Stroker has been an inspiration to many owing to her acting career and the fact that she went on to win a Tony Award. The actor has evidently not let her physical challenges get in the way of making her impact in the world of cinema. Talking about her role in the upcoming Holiday movie, Christmas Ever After, she revealed about her character of Izzi Simmons, who is a romance novelist and spends each and every holiday season in bread and breakfast inn, but a new change is about to come into her life, according to People.

The life story of her character enters a pleasant twist as she comes across the new owner of the inn she checks into and realises that he looks familiar to one of the characters in her book. Ali Stroker said about to bring a physically challenged character to life in her new film, saying it is “a dream come true”. The actor revealed her character saying that even though she is in a wheelchair, it does not mean that she would have no romance in her life. She talked about young girls with similar physical disabilities watching Christmas Ever After and how they would realise that romance “can exist for them”.

She also talked about her own doubts about ever getting into a relationship when she was younger. She expressed her desire of wanting to have seen films like these as a youngster and how it would have made a great difference in her life. Ali Stroker had been in a car accident at the tender age of two that injured her and resulted in her disability.

