Hayden Christensen Says He Feels Good To Return As Darth Vader In 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi is an upcoming live-action Star Wars series for Disney Plus. It features Ewan McGregor as he returns to the titular role of the Jedi master. Fans were hyped for the show and the hype doubled as the makers disclosed that it will also have Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader from the Star War movies. Now it seems like the actor himself is also excited about the project.

Hayden Christensen is excited to return as Dark Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

During the recently held Disney’s 2020 Investor Day, Lucasfilm provided an update about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. It has Ewan McGregor making a comeback in the iconic role of the Jedi Master. The news that surprised fans was Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series will be helmed by Deborah Chow, who directed a number of episodes on The Mandalorian season one.

The actor told Star Wars.com that it was such an incredible journey playing the character. He mentioned that of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan were not on the greatest of terms when the audiences last saw them. Christensen stated that it will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for them. He asserted that he is excited to work with Ewan McGregor again. "It feels good to be back," he noted.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said that Obi-Wan Kenobi’s face off against Darth Vader will be the rematch of the century. The series takes place 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where the Jedi Master faced his greatest defeat, the downfall, and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker. Fans of the Star Wars movies are thrilled to see two iconic characters return after more than a decade.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series has Deborah Crow serving as an executive producer. Joby Harold will pen down the script, as he takes over Hossein Amini who departed from the show in January 2020 which led to its indefinite hiatus. Ewan McGregor, Kennedy, and Tracey Seward will also serve as executive producers. Plot details about the show are still under wrap as rework on its script is reportedly underway. The limited series is expected to release on Disney+ in late 2021 or early 2022.

